Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Confirms LeBron James Reference

Sony Pictures Animation recently released the highly anticipated sequel to their Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the initial reaction to the film has been overwhelmingly positive. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse quickly received the highest domestic box office debut of the year, with it still not slowing down almost two weeks later. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is certainly filled with Easter eggs, and it features the appearance of Spider-Men we've seen before as well as some we've never seen. Now, it has been revealed that the Spider-Verse sequel also features a major reference to two major NBA superstars. Spider-Verse executive producer Phil Lord took to Twitter earlier today to respond to a fan to confirm that one moment in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was actually an exact reference to a moment LeBron James and Dwayne Wade shared on the court while playing for the Miami Heat back in the day.

What is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse about?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

