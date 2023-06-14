Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to Feature Multiple Variants of Gwen Stacy

Sony Pictures Animation recently released the sequel to their Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it has been making a killing at the box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released to glowing reviews and easily took the crown with the biggest domestic debut of the year so far. Now, eyes are looking towards the future and what will come beyond traveling across the Spider-Verse. With plot details on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse nonexistent, fans have been wondering what to expect after the major conclusion of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and now we know one thing that will happen. While appearing on the Crew Call with Anthony D'Alessandro podcast, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed that we can expect to see multiple versions of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"Currently, yes," Lord answered and Miller confirmed. "Currently, yes. I would say that, yes." They both went on to confirm that multiple versions of Gwen Stacy are written in the script. "It's on the page," Lord and Miller continued. "It is… I think that that… These things evolve as they go."

"But there's one I'm very excited about," Lord said before Miller interjected. "Yes, I know exactly the one you're talking about. You know the one I'm thinking of, which is based on… I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna say anything."

"But it is sort of plot-integral, I would say." Miller added of including multiple Gwen Stacy variants in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

What is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse about?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now!

What do you think about the news? Are you excited to see Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!