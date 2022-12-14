Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Reveals Surprising New Characters

Fans are getting a closer look at some of the new characters debuting in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dropped its official trailer on Tuesday, bringing back the likes of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The Spider-Verse has come calling again, and we already know The Spot will be the villain of Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. But the highlight of the Spider-Verse is all of the different Spider heroes that can appear, and the creators behind Across the Spider-Verse have provided some new looks at key characters.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller took part in a special post-trailer aftershow for YouTube Premium members hosted by Sony Pictures Entertainment, where they unveiled new concept art featuring Mayday Parker, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Man India. Mayday Parker is the young daughter of the returning Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Mary Jane Watson (Zoe Kravitz); Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) is a British hero who takes on the Spider-Man mantle; and Spider-Man India hails from Mumbattan, a city that combines the best features of Mumbai and Manhattan.

Miles Morales on the Run in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

Fans were introduced to a host of Spider heroes in the newest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The reason that Miles finds himself at odds with the likes of Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae's Jessica Drew is currently unknown, but the synopsis for the movie teases that it could be a disagreement over how to deal with The Spot. "We are supposed to be the good guys," Gwen Stacy says near the end of the trailer.

The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Different Realities of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Into the Spider-Verse sequel will take our heroes to different Earths and realities. Producer Christopher Miller previewed what realities fans have already witnessed in the Across the Spider-Verse teaser trailer.

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," Miller explained. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books." Miles Morales' journey has only just begun – the Spider-Verse awaits.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.