Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released

The Spider-Verse is unleashed in the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023, and reunites Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as they embark on another adventure to save the Spider-Verse. Fan-favorite Spider heroes like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) are also set to star, as they team up against the villainous Spot. Oh, and did we mention there's already a third movie scheduled in the Spider-Verse franchise – Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Speaking of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers confirmed The Spot as the villain of the next two films. "The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there's incredible potential," Powers told Total Film. "His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He's the villain of the next two films... and let's just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways." You can check out the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below.

The next Spider-Man movie is coming to theaters June 2023. Watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/AMk6H3TpHp — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 13, 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Have Six Animation Styles

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord revealed that the new movie will have six distinct animation styles, compared to the one style from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," Lord told Empire. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

Different Realities of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Into the Spider-Verse sequel will take our heroes to different Earths and realities. Producer Christopher Miller previewed what realities fans have already witnessed in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," Miller explained. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books." Miles Morales' journey has only just begun – the Spider-Verse awaits.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.