Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals New Look at Peter Parker's Daughter

Peter B. Parker (voice of Jake Johnson) is Papa B. Parker in new images from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, the once-jaded and still middle-aged Spider-Man of Earth-616 has reconciled with ex-wife Mary Jane Watson Parker (Zoe Kravitz). No longer afraid of having kids after mentoring Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the teenaged Spider-Man of Earth-1610, Peter and MJ have welcomed an infant daughter to the Spider-Verse: one-year-old May "Mayday" Parker, named in honor of Peter's late Aunt May (Lily Tomlin).

"Peter B. Parker is in a family way," producer and co-writer Christopher Miller revealed during a YouTube Afterparty panel with co-writer and producer Phil Lord. "Peter got back with Mary Jane and they had a baby named Mayday. She has half spider-blood. Parenting is hard enough when they don't have the ability to stick to walls."

Below, see the concept art and images before Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

In the Earth-616 of the mainstream Marvel Comics Universe, the newborn daughter of then-married couple Peter and Mary Jane Parker died during a plot masterminded by Spider-Man's archenemy: a back-from-the-dead Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. The next generation of Spider-Man would live on in 1997's What If...? #105, which introduced an alternate universe and the teenaged May "Mayday" Parker as the superhero Spider-Girl of Earth-982.

2015's multiversal Secret Wars spawned Earth-18119, where yet another child of Peter and Mary Jane's — Anna-May Parker, younger sister of a stillborn Mayday — developed spider-powers to join the Spider-Family as the superhero Spiderling in The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man reunites with Gwen Stacy (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) and is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Haile Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown/Spider-Punk, and Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens only in theaters June 2nd.