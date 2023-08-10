Like the Spider-Verse itself, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack is an eclectic mix of sounds from across the music-verse. Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton returned to score the blockbuster sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which on Thursday dropped its extended edition of the original score with three never-before-heard bonus tracks. Consisting of 37 tracks in total, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) Extended Digital Edition is available in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio for digital download or streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iTunes, Pandora, and Deezer.

"The Spider-Verse is the only place I can combine electronics, record scratching, an orchestra, a goose, a punk rock band, hip-hop beats, whistling and opera and have it not feel weird," Pemberton said in a statement. "As well as adapting and expanding on the musical themes and sounds of the first film, there is an avalanche of new sonics and motifs for all the characters and worlds, greatly expanding how this very unique universe sounds and connects together. Like everyone else involved with this incredible piece of cinema, I have tried to push the boundaries of what a superhero film score can be to hopefully create music like nothing you've heard before."

But you can hear it now, below, with three bonus tracks not included on the previously released score: "Chelsea, NY, Earth-65," "Father and Son," and "Triumph."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Vinyl



Also announced is the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) vinyl, scheduled for release on November 17th. The vinyl edition arrives as a 2-LP set featuring highlights from the score hand-selected by Pemberton and newly pressed on kaleidoscopic, multiversal orange and purple marbled vinyl. Packaged with a soft-touch gatefold jacket with spot gloss, a double-sided collectable poster, two printed sleeves with custom art, and an 8-page art booklet featuring liner notes from Pemberton and art from the movie, the vinyl is available for pre-order at Amazon, Record Store Day, and Barnes & Noble.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) Vinyl Tracklisting



DISC 1 – SIDE A: Across The Spider-Verse (Intro) Spider-Woman (Gwen Stacy) Vulture Meets Culture Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) Guggenheim Assemble The Right To Remain Silent Across The Titles My Name Is... Miles Morales

DISC 1 – SIDE B: Back Where It All Started Miles Sketchbook Under the Clocktower Spider-Man India (Pavitr Prabhakar) Mumbattan Madness Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) Spot Holes 2 Indian Teamwork

DISC 2 – SIDE C: Welcome to Nueva York (Earth-928) Spider Society Canon Event All Stations – Stop Spider-Man Nueva York Train Chase

DISC 2 – SIDE D: The Go Home Machine Falling Apart The Anomaly Five Months Across the Spider-Verse (Start a Band)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) Extended Digital Edition Tracklisting

1. Across the Spider-Verse (Intro) (2:45)

2. Spider-Woman (Gwen Stacy) (3:06)

3. Vulture Meets Culture (1:35)

4. Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) (1:03)

5. Guggenheim Assemble (4:36)

6. The Right to Remain Silent (4:14)

7. Across the Titles (0:33)

8. My Name Is... Miles Morales (3:22)

9. Back Where It All Started (2:58)

10. Spot Holes 1 (1:20)

11. To My Son (1:42)

12. Miles Sketchbook (2:01)

13. Under the Clocktower (2:55)

14. Rio and Miles (4:25)

15. Creation of The Spot (5:03)

16. Spider-Man India (Pavitr Prabhakar) (2:20)

17. Mumbattan Madness (2:35)

18. Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) (2:10)

19. Spot Holes 2 (1:11)

20. Indian Teamwork (4:42)

21. Welcome to Nueva York (Earth-928) (1:43)

22. Spider Society (2:06)

23. 2099 Lab (2:36)

24. Peter and Mayday Parker (1:39)

25. Canon Event (7:09)

26. All Stations – Stop Spider-Man (4:23)

27. Hold the Baby (1:13)

28. Nueva York Train Chase (5:59)

29. The Go Home Machine (4:56)

30. Falling Apart (8:24)

31. I Beat Them All (2:29)

32. The Anomaly (3:46)

33. Five Months (2:30)

34. Across the Spider-Verse (Start a Band) (3:54)

35. Chelsea, NY, Earth-65 (Bonus) (2:01)

36. Father and Son (Bonus) (2:15)

37. Triumph (Bonus) (2:34)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to watch at home.