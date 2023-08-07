Where to Watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Home

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is swinging out of the multiverse and into home theaters. Picking up 16 months after 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, the sequel reunites Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Brooklyn's Spider-Man of Earth-1610, with the dimension-hopping Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) of Earth-65. When an unstable new nemesis named the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) threatens the collapse of the multiverse, Miles finds himself caught in the web of the Spider-Society: an elite crew of Spider-People that includes Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), the Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg), LEGO Spider-Man (Nic Noviki), Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), Spider-Punk Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

The physical release is still a month away, but keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse online at home and how to save on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Come Out on Digital?



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available for digital purchase starting August 8th. The movie is priced at $19.99 on digital retailers like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Digital Release Time



The movie is expected to be released digitally at 11 p.m. CST / 12 a.m. ET.

Is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix? Where to Watch Both Spider-Verse Movies

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is currently not streaming on Netflix, but you can stream it on fuboTV or FX Now. It's also available for digital rental ($3.99) on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.



If you're looking to own Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on digital, both movies are included in the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collection bundle on Vudu for $27.99.

When Does Spider-Verse 2 Come Out on Blu-ray and DVD?



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 5th.

When Is Spider-Verse 3 Coming Out?



Previously known as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part Two, the retitled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was scheduled to open in theaters on March 29th, 2024. However, the film has been delayed indefinitely and is currently undated after it was pulled from Sony's release calendar in July.

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?



The official synopsis: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it's how you wear it that makes you a hero."