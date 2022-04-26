Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Replaces Across the Spider-Verse Part 2

✖

CinemaCon is taking place this week in Las Vegas and Sony's presentation at the event is giving Spider-Man fans lot of exciting bits of information, news, and other reveals, especially when it comes to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2. Not only did those in attendance get to see the first 15 minutes of the eagerly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but they also got another big reveal: a new title for the third film. The full title for the third film was revealed by producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller following screening of the footage revealing it to be Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, and Issa Rae as the Jessica Drew Spider Woman. In their remarks when screening the footage of Across the Spider-Verse, Lord and Miller explained that there were over 1000 people working on that film — and the number of characters in the film is massive as well.

"We had to try and break new ground, so it's way bigger," they said. "The number of characters [is massive]. The first movie has 40. This one has 240 characters." The producers also went on to say that the film starts in Earth-65, Spider-Gwen's home world, before continuing to Earth-160 which is the primary continuity in which Moore's Miles Morales lives. Miller said that six different universes are involved in the movie "so far".

Last week, Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's release date would be delayed from October 7, 2022, to June 2, 2023. Miller addressed the delay on social media soon after the news broke with a simple and straightforward reaction: "More time to make it great" accompanied by a spider emoji.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

