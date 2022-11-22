Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Look Released, Film Will Have Six Animation Styles

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to visit a number of different dimensions. A new interview with Empire Magazine is teasing six visual styles for the next Miles Morales adventure. Producer Phil Lord spoke to the publication about what they learned from Netflix's The Mitchells Vs The Machines and how it carried over to Spider-Verse's sequel. Now, the first movie was really easy on the eyes, so this kind of talk is going to ratchet the hype up again. In the brief teaser that released last year, it was clear that there would be some animation switch-ups for sure. Check out what else Lord had to say before.

The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," Lord chuckled. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

Here's how Sony Pictures Entertainment describes the adventure: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

How Will Spider-Verse Juggle These Styles?

Comicbook.com had the pleasure of speaking with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham about the upcoming movie. Having three directors on any project is kind of difficult. But, especially on a property as beloved as Spider-Man. Into the Spider-Verse was almost an instant classic among comic book fans. So, there's a bit of pressure to deliver another massively popular hit with a return to Miles' world.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse dimension hops into theaters June 2, 2023.

What do you think all of the dimensions will be? Let us know down in the comments!