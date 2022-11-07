Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Adds Nope Star Daniel Kaluuya

Another big name is making their way to the Spider-Verse next year. 2023 will see the arrival of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to Academy Award-winning Marvel film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be returning, and they'll be joined by a horde of new cast members. One of those new cast members is Daniel Kaluuya, who has starred in Black Panther, Get Out, and Nope.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will be playing the roe of Hobart "Hobie" Brown, aka Spider-Punk. The character was created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel and first debuted in Marvel Comics in 2015. The character is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the citizens of New York.

Spider-Punk is from a different dimension of the Spider-Verse, though the hopping across alternate universes introduced in the first movie will allow him to cross paths with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The cast of Across the Spider-Verse also includes returning stars Jake Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Greta Lee. Oscar Isaac will be reprising his role from the first film's post-credits scene. Joining the series for the first time are Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman.

When Is Spider-Verse 2 Coming Out?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was initially supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but the film was delayed to 2023. Sony's Marvel sequel is now expected to bow on June 2, 2023.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller wrote the script for Across the Spider-Verse with David Callaham. Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers are stepping in as directors for the film. Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Chrstina Steinberg are producing alongside Lord and Miller.

What do you think of the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse so far? Are you excited to check out the movie in theaters next year? Let us know in the comments!