Spider-Man Fan Art Transforms Across the Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore Into Live-Action Miles Morales

Sony Pictures Animation recently released the highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and fans have been loving it since it was released last month. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gives fans a look at what Miles Morales has been up to since we last saw him, and it ends with a massive cliffhanger. Fans have long since wanted to see the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man brought to life in a live-action film, and even Tom Holland has voiced that he wants to see the character in live-action. Shameik Moore, the voice behind Miles in the Spider-Verse movies, has even put his name in the ring to play the character, but he knows that would depend on the version of the character that they use. Some fans think that Moore could be a good choice to play Miles in live action, while others do not, and one artist has created a new piece of art that shows how he could look in costume.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new design that shows how Moore could look as Miles Morales. In the fan art, Moore gets the same costume that the character wears in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it looks pretty good. While we don't know if we will see Miles Morales in live action, it's a pretty good guess that he will appear sooner rather than later. You can check out the Spider-Man fan art below.

What goes down in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

What do you think about this fan art? Would you want to see Shameik Moore as the live action Miles Morales?