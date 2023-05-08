Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Tickets On Sale Now

Calling all Spider-Man fans... tickets for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are now on sale. We're only a few weeks away from the June 2nd premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as fans are reunited with Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and the rest of the Spider-Verse crew. Of course, Sony Pictures Animation also reminds fans that the countdown is on, with a new tweet from the Spider-Verse Twitter account promoting the ticket on-sale date. There's also a short video featuring the film's cast racing to acquire their tickets.

"This is NOT a drill! Get tickets for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse NOW, and see it exclusively in movie theaters June 2! : https://tickets.acrossthespiderverse.movie," the tweet reads. The video shows Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099 getting notifications on their phones and interdimensional web gauntlet that "Tickets On Sale Now."

"Romantic Possibilities" in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord teased fans with the "will they, won't they" potential romance between Spider-heroes Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in the upcoming sequel to Sony's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As Phil Lord said in a December interview, Across the Spider-Verse will be mining the "tension between the romantic possibilities" between Gwen and Miles, as the larger story unfolds across the multiverse.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Chris Miller talked about where Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finds Gwen Stacy at the start, revealing, "The movie opens in Gwen's world, and she has a lot of things going on. There's a lot of her world in this movie."

That's something of a curious detail, as Across the Spider-Verse has been teasing a journey through multiple alternate Spider-Man Universes, which required no less than six different wild animation styles to create onscreen. Hearing that Gwen's universe will get some focus will certainly please fans of Hailee Steinfeld's (Hawkeye) Gwen Stacy character – and hopes of her getting an eventual spinoff.

Phil Lord revealed that the relationship between Gwen and Miles (Shameik Moore) will be a major subplot focus of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

"There's tension between the romantic possibilities for her and Miles, and their desire to keep their friendship intact, and not to risk it," Lord explained. "That's a really interesting place for two characters to be, especially when they're so young."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.