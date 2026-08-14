Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Leaked Trailer Has Miles Morales Fighting for His Life

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse turned Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) into an unstoppable pop culture force, with the first film winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and the sequel grossing nearly $700 million worldwide. It’s no wonder Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated, as the movie promises to close the trilogy and solve all the many plot points left dangling by Across the Spider-Verse. While fans have grown impatient with the movie’s constant delays and behind-the-scenes drama, the wait looks like it will be worth it, as a new leaked trailer is everything we wanted.

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The footage now circulating on social media shows Miles literally fighting for his life against his alternate self, Prowler Miles (voiced by Jharrel Jerome), with the confrontation following the interrogation scene teased at CinemaCon. The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) resurfaces looking considerably more dangerous than the scattered, portal-hopping villain from Across the Spider-Verse, bending shadows and the multiverse to his will. Miguel O’Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac) is also still hunting Miles, and the trailer shows dozens of portals across an entire city block, suggesting Spider-Man 2099 has called in reinforcements to bring the rogue Spider-Man in.

Another one popped up….please report this post guys https://t.co/kyDi3qbMDz — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) August 14, 2026

The same footage brings back Kingpin, the crime lord voiced by Liev Schreiber in Into the Spider-Verse, while teasing a larger role for Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), who appears to nudge Miles toward accepting help from his fellow Spider-People rather than shouldering the fight alone. Finally, the trailer finds the time to showcase all of Miles’ allies, ending on an ensemble shot that depicts Miles’ extended Spider-family across their respective universes. Curiously, the clip circulating online carries a watermark reading “Apocalyptic Horseman, Do Not Share,” a reference to the industry insider known for tracking Marvel and DC film leaks. However, Apocalyptic Horseman has publicly stated they are not the source of the leak and have asked followers to report accounts sharing the trailer. It shouldn’t be long until everything is taken down.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Long Way Into Theaters

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally expected to arrive just nine months after Across the Spider-Verse, targeting a March 2024 release. That plan collapsed when the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike halted script work, and the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike froze voice recording sessions for the better part of a year. Meanwhile, Sony had to deal with reports of a toxic work environment, as the crew of Beyond the Spider-Verse was reportedly forced to work long hours in a high-pressure environment fed by the directors’ perfectionism. Sony pulled the film from its release calendar that July.

Sony stayed almost entirely quiet on the project through 2024, offering no concrete release window and leaving fans to track the film’s status through scattered casting updates rather than any official communication. Sony finally returned Beyond the Spider-Verse to its release calendar in 2025, initially targeting a June 2027 window before confirming the specific date of June 18, 2027, at CinemaCon in April 2026. That presentation marked the first time any footage from the film screened publicly, though Sony restricted the material to theater owners and press inside the venue. Several of the newly leaked trailer’s scenes match descriptions from CinemaCon, which means Sony is preparing to share the footage with the audience.