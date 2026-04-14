Spider-Verse’s 3 Best Characters Confirmed to Return in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and established a visual language so distinct that its influence is still being felt across the industry. Its commercial and critical success was also significant enough to greenlight an ambitious trilogy, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arriving in 2023 as the first half of a two-part finale. At the time, the plan was to deliver Beyond the Spider-Verse within a single year, resolving the brutal cliffhanger that left Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) stranded in the wrong universe with his father’s life hanging in the balance. That timeline collapsed entirely, derailed by the SAG-AFTRA strike and compounding production delays inherent to the trilogy’s complex animation pipeline. Three years later, the wait is finally nearing its end, and Sony’s presence at CinemaCon 2026 signals that the studio is fully committed to the new 2027 release date.

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Sony unveiled the first official footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse during its CinemaCon 2026 presentation, exclusively for attendees, while releasing a collection of new images on social media. The early sequence picks up immediately after the closing moments of Across the Spider-Verse, centering on Miles Morales confronting his Earth-42 counterpart while simultaneously racing against a two-day countdown to save his father’s life. The footage also captures Miguel O’Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac) in active pursuit and Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) working to track Miles down across dimensions. Beyond the major plot points, the footage shows Spider-Ham (voiced by John Mulaney) holding Peter B. Parker’s infant daughter Mayday, Spider-Noir (voiced by Nicolas Cage) creeping around, and, most unexpectedly, a silhouette strongly resembling the Kingpin (voiced by Liev Schreiber), suggesting the Into the Spider-Verse villain is being folded back into Miles’ story in some capacity.

The Spider-Verse Is Set for a Glorious Return

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

The four-year gap separating the second and third chapters of the Spider-Verse trilogy has been genuinely damaging to the franchise’s momentum. Across the Spider-Verse left audiences on one of the most audacious cliffhangers in recent history, and the longer the wait, the more casual viewers disengage from the emotional stakes. Sony, to its credit, appears aware of this problem and is actively constructing a recovery strategy that extends well beyond a single release date.

Before the release of Beyond the Spider-Verse, we’ll get Spider-Noir, a live-action detective series starring Nicolas Cage reprising his animated role, premiering on MGM+ on May 25 and Prime Video on May 27. The show arrives in black and white and in color, and its launch next month reintroduces audiences to the Spider-Verse ecosystem and demonstrates that the property has the range to sustain multiple formats simultaneously. The CinemaCon footage for Beyond the Spider-Verse reinforces the message, locking in the movie’s release in 2027, confirming the return of fan-favorite Spider-People, and even teasing a surprising comeback for the Kingpin, who was one of the highlights of Into the Spider-Verse.

Looking further ahead, the animated universe is also expanding with more spinoffs. Daniel Kaluuya’s zine-inspired Spider-Punk, one of the breakout figures from Across the Spider-Verse, is reported to be the basis of an animated film in development. A Gwen Stacy-centered project is also within the studio’s pipeline. After the collapse of Sony’s previous attempt to build a Spider-Man adjacent franchise with box office bombs such as Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, using the Spider-Verse franchise as a launchpad for new projects seems to be the best path forward for the studio.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 18, 2027.

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