Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Producers Address Sequel's Release Date (Exclusive)

Sony Pictures Animation recently released the highly anticipated sequel to their award-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it has been well received so far. Initial reviews for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were some of the most positive of the year, and the film has been killing it at the box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ends on a massive cliffhanger, and fans are excited to see the conclusion next year. There have been some reports that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse could be delayed, and the studio and producer Amy Pascal have already commented on it. Now, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have opened up about those reports and given an answer on whether Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be delayed. In a new interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in promotion for the new season of Apple TV+'s The After Party, Lord and Miller gave an answer to the question of whether Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be delayed.

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great," Lord said before Miller concluded their answer. "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse May Get Delayed

According to a fairly recent report, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse could wind up getting delayed due to a very important reason. In the report, artist who is working on the film claims that there is now way that the sequel could hit theaters in 2024.

"They've announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in March of next year. I've seen people say, 'Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time.' There's no way that movie's coming out then. There's been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that's been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts. Everyone's been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line. And now it's like, Oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

