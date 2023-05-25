Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reactions Praise Film as Part 1

Just days ahead of its release, critics are saying Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a worthy successor to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Though most applaud the work of the film's returning ensemble, including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), newcomers have also found their way into the hearts of critics. Most notably, a substantial amount of praise has been heaped on Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae's Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.

When it comes to criticisms, a recurring theme of many is how the picture fills very much like a Part 1 rather than a self-contained story. Initially announced as Across the Spider-Verse Part One and Part Two, the second part has since been renamed as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style," Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Keep scrolling to see what critics are saying.