Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reactions Praise Film as Part 1
Just days ahead of its release, critics are saying Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a worthy successor to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Though most applaud the work of the film's returning ensemble, including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), newcomers have also found their way into the hearts of critics. Most notably, a substantial amount of praise has been heaped on Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae's Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.
When it comes to criticisms, a recurring theme of many is how the picture fills very much like a Part 1 rather than a self-contained story. Initially announced as Across the Spider-Verse Part One and Part Two, the second part has since been renamed as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style," Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."
Across the #SpiderVerse is simply an incredible accomplishment. It’s stunning but also very much an unfinished story by its end.
Visually, it’s such a stunning achievement. It’s everything a #SpiderMan fan could ask for and much more.
So good, it’s hard to believe it exists. pic.twitter.com/HLtQwQw8LB— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2023
#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every conceivable way!
Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy takes her place at the head of this table too. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one. pic.twitter.com/7SFbpOqhKA— Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) May 25, 2023
#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes it's gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center.
Spider-Gwen also rightfully steps deeper into the spotlight, co-owning the film. pic.twitter.com/maYL97vAeg— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 25, 2023
#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a MUST-SEE movie.
Everything you loved about the first Spider-Verse is here, if not even better in certain aspects of the film.
Great action, phenomenal animation, cast, there's only so many ways I can say this movie is awesome in one tweet.… pic.twitter.com/TSl5IbNDke— Rey (@ReyGGTV) May 25, 2023
There are shocking twists, unexpected surprises, and a story that truly makes sense for the crazy multiverse world that we have all jumped head first in to. The new Spider-People are all amazing! Across the Spider-Verse never feels it's length.#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/y8qZjTzeLf— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 25, 2023
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE is not surprisingly terrific. It’s a bigger story, spread out over this movie and next, but it’s still about Miles just wanting to be accepted for who he is. (There are *a lot* of Spider-People in this movie.) I laughed out loud like 8 times— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 25, 2023
The moment SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ended, I knew I'd experienced a cinematic moment I'd cherish forever.
If INTO is A NEW HOPE, this is EMPIRE – darker, more powerful and better in every way.
It's going to be a LONG wait until March '24.
HOW DOES THIS MOVIE EXIST?! pic.twitter.com/5KD8puRXMD— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) May 25, 2023
*****
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will follow on March 29, 2024.prev