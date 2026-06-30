New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Clip Reveals Perfect Tobey Maguire Reference & Officially Confirms Organic Webbing

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making some big changes to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and has a great reference to Tobey Maguire’s version of the character. Spidey’s upcoming big-screen return will bring several new challenges for the web-slinger. Following the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, he has to navigate a world where nobody remembers Peter is Spider-Man (except one person, who is TBC), including the people who were closest to him. On top of that, there are also multiple villains to face off with, including Scorpion, Tombstone, and a mystery threat.

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As if that weren’t enough, perhaps the biggest hurdle that Peter has to overcome is… himself. Spider-Man is mutating in Brand New Day, his body and powers changing through the movie in ways that cause him to lose a sense of control, and seek help from Bruce Banner. That will include organic webbing, a departure from the mechanical web-shooters that Spidey used in his first three MCU outings. That’s officially confirmed in a new clip from the movie, which finds Peter directly referencing the change:

As well as the webbing, he also makes a mention of Maguire’s Spider-Man, saying: “Organic webs. Peter 2 had them. He was cool. You’re cool.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Webbing Change Makes Sense

Image via Sony

The debate over mechanical vs. organic web-shooters has been around for years, but this change actually allows the MCU to have the best of both worlds. It’s had three movies of the mechanical shooters, and they’ll still be present in at least the early stages of this movie, but then it weaves the organic webs neatly into Peter’s arc in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With this film being an evolution from Spidey after the end of the first trilogy, then changing how his webbing works makes sense as part of the tests the character has to pass.

Part of that will be him having to learn how to control his new ability. It looks rather unstable in the video above, and while that might have more to do with who or what is on the other end of the webbing (quite possibly the Hulk), it does also suggest he won’t immediately master them. That’s further evidenced by the trailers, which have shown a shirtless Peter covered in his own webbing, falling out of his apartment window and looking very confused by what’s going on.

Image Courtesy of Sony

Really, though, if Peter is going through the extreme mutations that it looks like – as we’ve also seen with his black eyes – then organic webbing is probably just the beginning of what he’s going to have to deal with. Quite how far this goes, and whether it’s setting up a take on Man-Spider, is some kind of spider-puberty, or might even have a connection to symbiotes, remains to be seen.

It’s also fun to have the reference to Maguire at this point, given he was the only one of the three live-action Spider-Man to use organic webbing, and provided valuable mentorship to Holland’s version. It’s clear that they’ve had an influence on Peter, with Spider-Man’s new costume inspired by both Maguire and Garfield’s characters, and it’s great to see them being honored further in the movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.