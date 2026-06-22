Tom Holland Confirms One Person Remembers Spider-Man Is Peter Parker in Brand New Day (& There Are 2 Big Theories)

One person still remembers that Spider-Man is Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland has confirmed. The ending to Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Doctor Strange cast a spell meaning the world would forget Peter, and one of the big questions about Brand New Day has been whether anyone will remember. We’ve already seen from the marketing that the likes of MJ and Ned Leeds, while they remember their interactions with Spidey, do not know Peter, instead meeting him for the “first” time.

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That is going to be a major part of Peter’s story, as he’s living in a world that’s forgotten him and having to deal with the pain of seeing his girlfriend and best friend not know who he is. However, while they don’t know Spider-Man’s secret identity, there is one person who does. Speaking with IGN Benelux, Holland was asked if not even the Avengers remember him, and the actor gave an interesting response, saying:

“I think no one remembers that I’m Spider-Man, except for one person. No one remembers that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, apart from one person.”

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Who Could Remember Spider-Man’s Identity In Brand New Day?

Image via Marvel Comics

When it comes to knowing that Spidey is Peter, there are two prevalent theories, with number one being the Hulk. This is something that’s been speculated ever since No Way Home‘s ending, and is actually taken from Marvel Comics. In Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1, which came after the wall-crawler had made a deal with the devil, Mephisto, to make the world forget that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, it’s revealed that Hulk still remembers, even though Bruce Banner does not.

The theory has also received a boost with the confirmation that Savage Hulk is returning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day: rather than Smart Hulk, who was the fusion of Banner and Hulk, this reverts to the idea of them being separate, making it more plausible that “the other guy” does indeed remember who Peter is. The problem with the theory is that Hulk is off-world when Spider-Man begins working with the Avengers, and then Banner returns to Earth, it’s after getting his ass kicked by Thanos, with the Hulk no longer appearing. Technically, that means Hulk never actually met Spider-Man/Peter and might not have even known his identity in the first place, but it’s possible the MCU will find a way around this.

Image via Sony

The other major theory about this is that it’s Jean Grey, though the mutant is not officially confirmed to even be in the movie. The consensus is that Sadie Sink is playing Jean in Brand New Day, with the trailers certainly suggesting that she is the one who mind-controls people. Given the X-Men character has almost limitless psionic powers, it would make sense that either she was not affected by Doctor Strange’s spell, or that she is able to know from Peter’s mind that he is Spider-Man.

The leaked Brand New Day trailer from December 2025 had dialogue that backed this up, with someone who sounded like Sink seemingly confirming she knew they were one and the same person. However, that was never actually released, and so it remains to be seen if it’s what is in the finished version of the film. Nonetheless, Jean knowing Spider-Man is Peter would certainly not be surprising, nor would it need too much explanation.

There are, of course, other candidates – some have suggested Wong could know, or that Steve Rogers might, since he was in an alternate timeline when the spell was cast – but there’s no sign of either character even being in the movie. It’s also possible it could be someone not mentioned: Brand New Day has a lot of villains, and one of them might have been able to uncover the information. But whoever it is, it seems like Spidey’s identity is again going to be a big part of the movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31st, 2026.

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