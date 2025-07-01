Tom Holland Wears Spider-Man’s Black Suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fan Art

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan art imagines what it might look like if Tom Holland’s Peter Parker donned the black symbiote suit. Shared on Instagram by artist MOHD HARRIS, the mock poster sees Peter perched on the side of a New York City skyscraper as he stares pensively towards the camera. Instead of wearing the traditional blue and red costume, Peter has bonded with the symbiote, setting the stage for a more brutal depiction of the Friendly Neighborhood superhero. In the post caption, MOHD HARRIS teased it would be an unexpected transformation for Holland’s version of Peter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Imagine Peter Parker embracing the Venom symbiote suit in Brand New Day,” the caption reads. “The transformation we never saw coming!” Check it out in the space below:

First appearing in the comics in 1984’s Amazing Spider-Man #252, the black suit played a prominent role in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, where Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker bonded with the symbiote as he embraced his darker side during his pursuit of Sandman. Symbiotes have yet to play an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock accidentally leave a trace of the symbiote in Earth-616, but this dangling thread hasn’t been continued yet.

So far, there’s no indication symbiotes will factor into Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In addition to Holland, the cast is also set to feature Sadie Sink in a mystery role and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Rumors persist the Hulk will appear as well, especially after cinematographer Brett Pawlak (who is the director of photography on Brand New Day) posted images of Savage Hulk on his Brand New Day moodboard.

Since so much of Brand New Day is being kept under wraps, it’s hard to say how plausible a symbiote storyline could be. While the piece of Eddie’s symbiote is still lingering in the main MCU timeline, Marvel has rather infamously not followed up on several tantalizing post-credits teases throughout the Multiverse Saga. The symbiote in No Way Home could fall by the wayside as Marvel takes Peter’s story in a new direction. That said, the inclusion of the Punisher implies Brand New Day is going to explore darker thematic territory, which could serve as a gateway for the black suit to make an appearance.

Peter is in a pretty rough place personally after No Way Home, having sacrificed his personal life to save the world. Thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell, nobody remembers who Peter is, meaning he can’t be with his friends. That’s a lonely existence, and things could turn dark as Peter grasps with his new situation. Crossing paths with the Punisher, a vigilante known for using extreme force to take out enemies, may only push Peter further to cross the line. Sensing his complicated, upsetting emotions, the symbiote could see Peter as an easy target and latch on to him. Remember, in the comics, Peter dons the black suit in Secret Wars, so the MCU could look to set the stage for that on the big screen.