Spider-Man 4 May Have Just Spoiled Another Major MCU Heroes’ Return (With A Huge Twist)

The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home teases that the titular hero’s life is changing. Prior to Doctor Strange making everyone forget who Peter Parker is, Spider-Man has more allies than he knows what to do with. Tony Stark takes him under his wing and teaches him what it means to be an Avenger. Nick Fury picks up the baton after Tony’s death, sending Skrulls to Earth to recruit Peter for an important mission. Spider-Man even gets to meet variants of himself in No Way Home that help him defeat villains from all across the multiverse. However, with his identity a secret once again, his contact list is a lot smaller going into Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The fourth Spider-Man movie, which is directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Daniel Destin Cretton, is still a mystery for the most part. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are reportedly returning in some capacity despite their characters no longer being friends with Tom Holland’s. Another cast member to be reported by the trades is Jon Bernthal, who will reprise his role as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, for the first time on the big screen.

Punisher isn’t going to give Spider-Man a run for his money, though, especially if they’re able to find common ground when it comes to their crime-fighting styles. Fortunately, another MCU powerhouse appears to be part of the proceedings. Brand New Day‘s director of photography, Brett Pawlak, recently shared images on his Pinterest account that seem to reveal the film’s vibe. Most of them are shots of city streets and Spider-Man in action, but a few, which have already been removed, featured both Hulk and the Wall-Crawler.

Brett Pawlak, the director of photography for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’, has created a moodboard for the film.



One of the pictures features Savage Hulk. pic.twitter.com/VmuubXCxeu — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 27, 2025

Rumors about Hulk’s role in Brand New Day have been making the rounds for weeks. None of them can seem to pinpoint what exactly Bruce Banner’s alter-ego would be doing in a Spider-Man movie. However, Pawlak’s board points to an interesting version of the character finally making his live-action debut.

Savage Hulk Might Be Coming to the MCU After All

Hulk’s story in the MCU has been controversial since Thanos knocked him out cold. Bruce decided to bring the brain and brawn together, creating Smart Hulk. The Avenger turned over a new leaf after that, trading in his fists for sweaters and outdated memes. His life took another turn in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, when he brought his son, Skaar, to the Walters family BBQ. Hulk hasn’t returned in the MCU since then, but he may not be so friendly in his next appearance.

One of the images Pawlak posted featured Savage Hulk, the most ruthless iteration of the character. While in the Savage Hulk form, the hero can’t make heads or tails of anything and believes anyone and anything in his way is a threat. Savage Hulk has yet to appear in the MCU, and after Smart Hulk’s debut, it felt like he was never going to. Brand New Day could change things quickly if the right bad guy gets his hands on the green hero.

The easiest way to create Savage Hulk is to mess with Banner’s mind like Scarlet Witch did in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Wanda Maximoff isn’t around, of course, but there are plenty of Spider-Man villains who have the potential to get the job done, including Mister Negative, who’s also rumored to have a role in Brand New Day. He’s not the most physically imposing villain, but with Hulk on his side, the tides could turn in his favor rather quickly.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

