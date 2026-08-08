Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is 8th Movie to Accomplish a Major Domestic Box Office Feat

Getting off to a strong start at the box office is important for any big-budget studio tentpole, and no studio would ever turn down a record-breaking opening weekend, but arguably the real test for a blockbuster is what happens after its debut. It’s just as important for these releases to have strong legs at the multiplex, ensuring they will recoup their costs and turn a large profit. There have been multiple instances where a new release suffers a steep second weekend drop, completely changing the tenor of its box office run. That won’t be an issue for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After cruising past the $1 billion mark in just a handful of days, the latest Marvel movie continues to join rare all-time company.

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According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now projected to gross $143 million in its second weekend. That figure is a little off from the original estimates, which had Brand New Day breaking a notable Force Awakens box office record. Sony and Marvel don’t have anything to complain about, however. Brand New Day scored the third-biggest second weekend of all time, and it’s only the eighth film in history to gross $100+ million domestically in its second frame:

Movie Second Weekend Gross (Domestic) Star Wars: The Force Awakens $149.2 million Avengers: Endgame $147.3 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day $143 million (estimate) Avengers: Infinity War $114.7 million Black Panther $111.6 million Jurassic World $106.5 million The Avengers $103 million Inside Out 2 $101.2 million

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Now in the Top 10 All-Time Domestic Box Office

With this second weekend haul, Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly stands at $653 million domestically, the best 10-day domestic start in history. That figure is enough to propel Brand New Day into the all-time top 10; it’s in a virtual tie with Jurassic World, which made $653.4 million lifetime. It’s important to keep in mind Brand New Day‘s second weekend number is just a projection right now. There’s always a chance it will shift between now and when the actual numbers come in after the weekend. Conceivably, Brand New Day could move past Jurassic World come Monday.

It’s only a matter of time before Brand New Day becomes just the seventh movie in history to gross $700+ million domestically. It’ll be the first film since 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick to accomplish that feat. From there, the only question remaining will be how high up the chart Brand New Day goes. There isn’t anything to suggest business is going to slow down anytime soon. With the exception of The Odyssey (which keeps chugging along amidst the Spider-Man hype and just hit $1 billion itself), no other titles are truly commanding moviegoers’ attention. Counterprogramming options like One Night Only and Super Troopers 3 aren’t making any impact on the box office, hamstrung by mixed reviews. Looking ahead to what’s on deck for the rest of August, there aren’t any realistic challengers for Spider-Man.

The all-time record for highest-grossing third weekend belongs to The Force Awakens, which made $90.2 million. It’ll be interesting to see if Brand New Day can become the first film ever to gross $100+ million in three consecutive weekends. That seems unfathomable, but it could be in play. This upcoming weekend sees the release of director David Robert Mitchell’s The End of Oak Street, an intriguing, original Amblin-esque sci-fi film about dinosaurs terrorizing a suburban neighborhood mysteriously transported back to prehistoric times. That high concept could generate some interest amongst cinephiles, but there doesn’t appear to be much buzz for The End of Oak Street right now. It’ll have its work cut out for itself to beat Brand New Day this weekend, and if word of mouth is a problem, Spider-Man could have a clear path.