Spider-Man: Brand New Day Joins Rare Box Office Club In Near-Record Time

In the history of film, there have been 65 titles that grossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office (unadjusted for inflation). Whenever a movie earns that much, it’s an incredible accomplishment, but an argument can be made that it’s become far more commonplace over the last decade and a half. Case in point: When The Dark Knight hit the $1 billion mark in February 2009, it was just the fourth film in history to reach that milestone. That means a significant chunk of the $1 billion club was released from the 2010s onward. Again, $1 billion is obviously nothing to sneeze at, but there’s a much more exclusive box office club that’s very hard to join. Since shattering records in its opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been poised to become the latest film to gross $2 billion, and now it’s pulled off that feat in near-record time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brand New Day has passed the $2 billion mark. Its global total reportedly stands at $2.022 billion, making it the highest-grossing film in Sony’s history. Brand New Day is the second-fastest film to $2 billion, behind only Avengers: Endgame. See how Brand New Day stacks up against its fellow $2 billion movies in the table below:

Movie Worldwide Gross Avatar $2.923 billion Avengers: Endgame $2.799 billion Avatar: The Way of Water $2.334 billion Ne Zha 2 $2.270 billion Titanic $2.264 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens $2.071 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2.052 billion Spider-Man: Brand New Day $2.022 billion

Can Brand New Day Top Avengers: Endgame At the Box Office?

It’s only a matter of time before Brand New Day leapfrogs Infinity War and The Force Awakens to become the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, and it won’t stop there. The film hasn’t even been in theaters for a full month yet and it’s already at $2 billion. It took Brand New Day only 18 days to reach the milestone, a full week longer than Endgame. There’s still a long way for it to go at the multiplex, especially since it keeps raking in cash at high rates. Brand New Day earned $70 million domestically this weekend, good enough to secure the second-biggest third weekend of all time (behind only The Force Awakens).

The film remains a massive draw, and it should stay that way through the rest of August at least. New arrivals have not posed much of a challenge this month; The End of Oak Street was unable to parlay its positive reviews into a strong box office haul. The original sci-fi film is projected to earn $21 million domestically in its opening, good enough for third place (behind The Odyssey and Brand New Day). When the dust settles after the actual weekend numbers come in, it could even fall to fourth (the race with Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is too close to call right now). With a B CinemaScore, The End of Oak Street is unlikely to have strong legs, so Brand New Day still has a clear runway.

Insidious: Out of the Further and The Dog Stars will appeal to their respective niches, but there isn’t anything on the horizon that’s on the level of a four-quadrant blockbuster that could unseat Spider-Man. This means Brand New Day will likely pad its totals over the next several weeks. However, it still has to make roughly $777 million worldwide to catch Endgame. Remarkably, that’s doable since it’s still early in Brand New Day‘s run, but it illustrates how much of a gap there is between the two Marvel releases. If Brand New Day suffers a steeper drop than expected in a future weekend, it might have to “settle” for No. 3 on the all-time chart. Passing everything up to Avatar: The Way of Water seems more feasible.

Even if Brand New Day eventually catches Endgame, it may not retain its place for long. To build hype for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is re-releasing Endgame in theaters this September. It’s a new version of the film that includes additional footage tying the story into Doomsday, making it seem like a must-see for MCU fans before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble to take on Doctor Doom. The all-time box office chart figures are lifetime, meaning they include any re-releases films might have had. So, whatever Endgame makes from its coming re-release will be added to its already substantial total. It might even be enough to move Endgame past Avatar again.