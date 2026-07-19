Avengers: Endgame Rerelease Additions Reportedly Revealed, & One Leads Directly Into Doomsday

It was recently announced that Avengers: Endgame would be returning to theaters once again, only this time there would be a few new additions. While this could be written off as an easy way to get some last drops of box office and attention out of the hit film, a new report suggests that when it returns to the big screen, including one that will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday.

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X user @Cryptic4KQual revealed that they’ve heard about some of the new content debuting in the Avengers: Endgame rerelease, and that reportedly includes a new intro, multiple new bonus scenes, and an ending sequence that will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday. When someone asked about post-credits scenes, they said that they don’t think any post-credits scenes were added, but the ending sequence has basically received an extension to link to Doomsday. They also heard that the film will be 7 minutes longer than the original version.

I hear the Avengers: Endgame Encore will have a new intro, new bonus scenes, and the ending sequence will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday.



Take with a grain of salt but I'm also hearing it will be 7 minutes longer than the original. pic.twitter.com/KbF4njY9zl — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) July 19, 2026

What Does The Avengers: Endgame Rerelease Need To Include To Justify Another Watch?

There is a group of fans who will head out to theaters to watch Avengers: Endgame again on the big screen even if it doesn’t include any new content, but for many, there needs to be some extra incentive to once again jump into the three-hour Marvel Studios epic. Thankfully, there are several new additions, but is it enough to justify another watch? Let’s dive in.

The first thing mentioned is a new intro, and if that is indeed just an introduction and not an extra scene that leads into the film, that’s pretty low on the list of reasons to head back to theaters. That changes though when you consider several bonus scenes, and it would be one thing if these were just scenes left on the cutting room floor, but that’s not the impression given so far.

From previous discussions about the rerelease, it seems that these scenes will be Doomsday-relevant in some way, either in terms of the characters they feature or in the context of the scene itself. The number of scenes isn’t known as of yet, but if there are only 7 minutes extra for this version of the film, it’s likely there are between 2 and 4 additional scenes overall.

Then there’s the ending of the movie, which, according to the report, has been extended to include a lead-in to Doomsday. This is likely the biggest reason to head out to the theater, as it could give us some new context and even a first look at something big from Doomsday. If it lives upt ot that, the combination of that and at least 2 key bonus scenes might be enough to justify another trip to the theater.

That said, if it’s a non-essential scene and the bonus scenes don’t reveal any additional context or fan service moments, then one ending connection is not even remotely enough, so hopefully the rerelease has some tricks up its sleeve.

The Avengers: Endgame rerelease hits theaters on September 25th.

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