Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Beat Robert Downey Jr.’s Biggest Solo MCU Movie, & Fans Noticed

Just about one week into Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s theatrical run, it is almost getting difficult to keep track of just how many records this movie is breaking when it comes to the box office. In its first few days in theaters alone, Brand New Day surpassed $1 billion in gross earnings at the box office, and it seems on track to hit $2 billion—something only seven films before it have ever done. Just this week, Brand New Day also had the biggest Tuesday of any film in box office history, and simultaneously, the Spidey flick surpassed Captain America: Civil War’s entire theatrical run in gross earnings.

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Clearly, Brand New Day has been a smash hit (and, honestly, even those words feel like underselling it), and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, it has also only just been reported that Brand New Day has become the fastest movie on record to pass $500 million at the box office in seven days, beating out one of the most popular MCU movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame. It should, therefore, perhaps be no surprise that Brand New Day has now beaten yet another MCU movie’s entire theatrical run in grossing earnings, but this one is particularly getting attention because it’s a movie led by none other than celebrated MCU actor Robert Downey Jr.—and fans have thoughts.

Brand New Day Has Already Outearned Iron Man 3

There’s a reason that Iron Man is considered the character who started it all, and that isn’t just because Robert Downey Jr. is hilarious (although he certainly is). Rather, despite Captain America’s first movie being titled Captain America: The First Avenger, the first Avenger that audiences actually got to know, albeit before the Avengers were formed, was Tony Stark’s Iron Man. As the very first installment in the MCU, 2008’s Iron Man had a very difficult task, and that’s reflected in its box office numbers. The first movie grossed $585 million worldwide, which is certainly respectable but not staggering compared to many MCU blockbusters in the years that followed.

By Iron Man 3, that had changed significantly. In fact, it was that third and final solo Iron Man movie that grossed the most of the three, with a final $1.2 billion grossed worldwide. That is, of course, a major jump and a very impressive number, but it makes sense given how massive a character Iron Man had become. Yet, that is what makes the fact that Brand New Day has reportedly just surpassed that record all the more shocking. And, as MCU fans tend to, commenters on one X post about Brand New Day out-grossing Iron Man 3 have had a lot to say.

One comment reads, “Tom Holland >>>>> RDJ confirmed??” and another says, “Looks like the spider finally caught a bigger audience than the iron guy, guess webs sell better than metal.” Yet another comment reads, “Spider-Man swinging past Iron Man 3’s entire run this fast is actually insane Brand New Day is cooking.” One commenter also speculated, “It’s going to surpass Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.” The former in particular would prove rather difficult, as Endgame grossed about $2.8 billion when all was said and done, but now certainly isn’t the time to count Brand New Day out of anything.