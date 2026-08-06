Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Set a New Box Office Record & Passed One of the MCU’s Best Films In The Same Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theaters less than a week ago, at least in terms of its official theatrical debut, yet it’s already shattered multiple box office records. In its opening weekend alone, Brand New Day brought in $360 million domestically, beating even Avengers: Endgame—a feat which earned the movie a congratulations from Endgame directors the Russo brothers. Globally, Brand New Day grossed more than $1 billion in just a few days, and even now, it’s projected to gross more than $2 billion internationally when all is said and done, which would make it one of just eight movies to ever do so.

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As if that isn’t staggering enough, this movie has continued to break records both within the MCU, even compared to some of its most celebrated counterparts, and, on a much broader scale, in terms of all-time movie history records. In fact, Brand New Day has just surpassed a beloved MCU movie’s entire theatrical run in its gross earnings, and it broke an all-time box office history record, all in the same day.

Brand New Day Has Out-Earned Captain America: Civil War and Every Tuesday in Domestic Box Office History

It’s difficult to even wrap one’s head around just how much Brand New Day has earned at the box office in such a short time, but there are some very clear points of comparison that make it slightly more fathomable. As just one metric, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Brand New Day brought home $42 million domestically yesterday, making it the single biggest Tuesday in domestic box office history. Perhaps equally impressive is the fact that this record actually reflects the Spider-Man franchise beating itself at its own game, as the previous record was held by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which grossed $39.2 million on a single Tuesday in 2019.

In addition to that historic achievement, Brand New Day is also blowing past some truly surprising MCU movies. Currently, Box Office Mojo indicates that Brand New Day has grossed $1,155,469,617 worldwide. Shockingly, that already puts it above Captain America: Civil War’s entire theatrical run, as that sits at $1,155,046,416 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Given that, again, Brand New Day has technically been in theaters for less than a week, that number is unquestionably only going to climb. What makes this comparison particularly surprising is the nature of Civil War.

That is, Civil War has long felt like so much more than just a Captain America-focused movie. Because of its massive ensemble cast and storyline that is critical to understanding both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (and beyond), Civil War really functions more like an Avengers movie than it does anything else. To think that the newest Spider-Man installment not only is out-earning a movie like that but also is doing so in a matter of days is truly staggering.