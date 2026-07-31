Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Broke a Major MCU Box Office Record on the First Night

After cementing itself as the dominant movie franchise of the 2010s, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs during the 2020s. Over the past handful of years, there have been multiple Marvel movies that disappointed at the box office — a development that would have seemed incomprehensible 10 years ago. One constant the MCU can always rely on, however, is Spider-Man. In 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the first true post-pandemic blockbuster with $1.921 billion worldwide, and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day is poised to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Box office projections for the film were always high. The only question was how high would Brand New Day go.

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After one night, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already broken a major MCU box office record, reportedly grossing $70+ million domestically from preview screenings that took place on Thursday, July 30th (via Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter). That would be a new all-time record, breaking the previous mark set by Avengers: Endgame ($60 million).

SPIDER-MAN box office: While one outlet is reporting $50M in previews, I have a source saying #BrandNewDay is having just a massive Thursday and will generate $70M or more. If that is true, that would break the $60M record set in 2019 by AVENGERS: ENDGAME. We'll know Friday. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 31, 2026

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