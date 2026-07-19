The Odyssey Already Broke 3 Major Box Office Records & It Won’t Stop There

Any time there’s a new Christopher Nolan movie on the schedule, it’s one of the year’s most anticipated events, but Universal knew The Odyssey was going to be something special even by Nolan’s lofty standards. Tickets for IMAX screenings went on sale a full year in advance and quickly sold out, highlighting just how excited audiences were to see the fantasy epic on the biggest of screens. In a summer moviegoing season that’s largely been marked by big-budget disappointments, The Odyssey stood out as a must-see experience, with Nolan (arguably this era’s defining blockbuster auteur) and a star-studded cast bringing classic source material to life in a way that’s never been done before. Now that its opening weekend has wrapped up, The Odyssey is posting box office numbers that haven’t been seen before.

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According to Deadline, The Odyssey debuted with $124.5 million domestically and $264.1 million globally, which is actually more than what the estimates were a day ago. With this performance, The Odyssey has already broken multiple box office records. It is the best worldwide opening of Christopher Nolan’s career (beating even the director’s smash hit Batman films), the highest opening for star Matt Damon, and the biggest opening for a live-action film this year so far. Toy Story 5 ($312 million) posted 2026’s highest debut about a month ago.

The Odyssey‘s Incredible Box Office Run is Only Getting Started

After seeing so many summer releases struggle (Toy Story 5 was arguably the one traditional, high-profile studio tentpole that fared as expected), theater owners have to be quite pleased with the way The Odyssey turned out. It far exceeded the initial projections; at one point, the domestic opening weekend estimate was somewhere in the range of $85-100 million. The Odyssey was able to outperform the tracking due to its exemplary word of mouth. At this point, Nolan is likely critic-proof (at least for an opening weekend), but the widespread critical acclaim only increased interest in seeing The Odyssey. It’s been hailed as a remarkable filmmaking achievement marked by Nolan’s impressive sense of scale and scope and powerful performances.

That kind of reception means this is just the beginning for The Odyssey‘s box office run. Barring something unforeseen, the film will have very strong legs heading into its second weekend. The Rotten Tomatoes critics score (95%) is the highest of Nolan’s career, and the audience score (97%) is even higher — making this a case of critics and moviegoers seeing eye to eye. Not only will The Odyssey benefit from repeat viewings as people search out screenings in all the various formats that are available, general audiences will continue to come out to the theater. There’s no new major release coming out next weekend, so The Odyssey will continue to run unopposed as the main attraction.

Oppenheimer had a worldwide opening of $180 million when it debuted against Barbie and ended its run with $975.8 million. The Odyssey blowing past that mark puts it on track to earn $1 billion globally, which would be a remarkable achievement for a three-hour, R-rated epic. Usually, a run time like that paired with a restrictive rating is a bad sign for box office prospects, limiting a film’s potential audience and number of daily screenings. However, as Nolan has shown, his films are not subject to typical box office trends. The Odyssey has a genuine chance of becoming Nolan’s highest-grossing film of all time. Right now, that record belongs to The Dark Knight Rises, which earned $1.085 billion back in 2012. Should The Odyssey pull this off, it would also be the first time Matt Damon has starred in a $1 billion film.

If there’s anything that could potentially prevent The Odyssey from breaking more Nolan records, it’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel’s latest opens in a couple of weeks and is also expected to be a huge draw. Right now, the domestic opening weekend estimate is $190 million, but that figure could soar even higher based on how pre-sales are panning out. The Odyssey will maintain its IMAX screens as Brand New Day opens, but there’s no denying Spider-Man will leapfrog it as the No. 1 draw. The Odyssey‘s legs could be cut a bit when Brand New Day opens, although, we’ve been here with Nolan before. If Oppenheimer could nearly crack $1 billion opening on the same day as Barbie, The Odyssey can get there with a two-week head start on Spider-Man.

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