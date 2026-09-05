Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Broke a Massive Record (But It Might Finally Be The Last)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just broke another record, and it is still climbing, but it might be hard to break any other records. On Friday, the Marvel movie passed the $900 million mark domestically, which is a huge record for the superhero flick. Only one other movie in history passed $900 million at the box office domestically, and that was 11 years ago with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit the mark in only 36 days, breaking the record, as The Force Awakens took 50 days to reach $900 million. While it is unlikely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will become the first movie to ever hit the $1 billion mark domestically, it is expected to keep making enough money to catch up with The Force Awakens, which finished with $936 million during its run.

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According to Variety, the projections show that Spider-Man: Brand New Day should finish the four-day Labor Day weekend in first place for the sixth weekend in a row, making a total of $22 million. That would put the Marvel movie at $922 million domestically, just $13 million behind The Force Awakens.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Surpassed All Expectations at the Box Office

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No one could have seen these numbers coming. Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive hit thanks to the return of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and villains from the past Sony movies. With all that, the movie hit $1.9 billion and $814 million domestically. This follow-up had none of the bells and whistles, and the only big thing selling it was Spider-Man and the teased arrival of Jean Grey, which ended up coming true. The fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has blown No Way Home out of the water has to come as a pleasant surprise for Marvel.

The movie exploded from the start, with the biggest opening ever at the domestic box office, making $360 million in just three days, bigger than the former record holder, Avengers: Endgame, which made $357.1 million. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was also the second-fastest movie to ever hit $1 billion worldwide, as it did so in just six days. Furthermore, it is still climbing the overall worldwide charts, sitting in third place behind only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. It has no chance of surpassing Avatar, which made $2.9 billion, and Avengers: Endgame will add to its $2.8 billion total with its release this year.

The best chance for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to hit another record will come when it passes Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which should happen in the next few weeks based on its current weekend box office totals. Now completing only its sixth weekend, the film is expected to remain in theaters for another couple of months as it continues to pad its totals domestically and worldwide.