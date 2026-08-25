Punisher and Spider-Man Revisit One of Their Earliest Battles, And It Connects to Brand New Day

Spider-Man and Punisher are involved in a new comic book series, and they just had a reunion against one of the first villains they ever fought together. In Punisher Vs. Spider-Man #2 by Dan Abnett and Alvaro Lopez, the two Marvel heroes were in a battle with a group of villains. While Punisher was doing things his way, spraying bullets around the room, Spider-Man was involved in a fight with the main villain in this gang. This was a fight with Tarantula, and the big thing about this fight is that it pays homage to one of Punisher and Spider-Man’s earliest meetings.

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Punisher even references their fight with Tarantula from years before, telling Spider-Man that the villain has killed a lot of people because they didn’t finish him off last time. Here is a look at the battle, the history between these characters, and how Spider-Man: Brand New Day referenced the original fight.

Spider-Man & Punisher Reunite Against Tarantula

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In the first issue, Punisher and Spider-Man met up and discussed their first meeting, where Jackal was using Punisher to try to kill Spider-Man. After some back and forth, Punisher mentioned he was after a villain with powers named Father Crime, who was building a team, and he wanted to know if Spider-Man would help. Spidey said yes, and this ended up as the classic odd-couple pairing, with Spider-Man cracking jokes and trying to stop Punisher from killing anyone while Punisher is easily frustrated and wants to kill everyone, although he said he is using non-lethal rounds here to make Spider-Man happy.

It turns out these stories are about Spider-Man trying to help change Punisher and turn him into a better hero, while Frank wants to turn Spider-Man into a fighter like him, because it will help Spider-Man live longer. It is also a big story about their shared history, which is perfect timing since both men just appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This led to the second issue, where they retraced another of their former battles, that against Tarantula.

It didn’t take long for them to beat Tarantula, but it caused them to have another conversation about their methods. Punisher reminded Spider-Man of the last time they fought Tarantula, which was the second time the two men met. This was Tarantula’s first-ever comic book appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #134, where Spider-Man was fighting Tarantula when the villain attacked a boat that Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson were aboard. At the end of that issue, Tarantula had beaten Spider-Man, and then Punisher showed up, and once again, he thought Spider-Man was the villain.

Spider-Man had to beat Tarantula alone, while Punisher dealt with all the minions inside before leaving. It was another step in their relationship, one that eventually led Spider-Man to stop Punisher a short time later when they were fighting Kingpin, and actually send Frank Castle to prison. It is curious how much of their past this series will contain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Paid Homage to The Original Story

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Punisher Vs. Spider-Man #1 actually referenced the first time that Spider-Man and Punisher ever met. The image that opened the issue was pulled straight from the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #129, drawn by Gil Kane and John Romita Sr., which showed Punisher holding a gun and Spider-Man sitting in his crosshairs. The same scene played out here, but Spider-Man webbed up the scope, and Punisher claimed he was just calibrating it. This was a nice callback to the issue where they met and fought before realizing that Jackal was the real villain behind the situation, and it was all a misunderstanding.

As mentioned, their next meeting was also a misunderstanding where Punisher was gunning for Tarantula, and Spider-Man was there to stop any killing from happening. The second issue referenced that meeting and conflict, and even called it out in the footnotes. While The Amazing Spider-Man #135 finished the story with Punisher and Tarantula, it was the previous issue (The Amazing Spider-Man #134) that was Tarantula’s first appearance, brought Punisher into the fight, and was the exact issue that Spider-Man: Brand New Day referenced with a duplication of the cover in the movie.

The cover had Tarantula attacking Spider-Man on a boat, missing him while slicing into the side, as a police officer fired a gun at them. The exact image appeared in live-action in the movie. This was one of several Spider-Man: Brand New Day scenes that homaged comics, including others with Boomerang, Ramrod, and Tombstone.