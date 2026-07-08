Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Reveals Alternate Looks for Punisher, Savage Hulk, and Villains

We’re just a few weeks out from the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the hype train is officially in overdrive. With anticipation for the next movie reaching a fever pitch, fans are looking for every scrap of information they can find about what awaits them in the movie (even though they’ll get to see it pretty soon). To every hungry fan’s credit, it’s easy to see why we’re at the point where the marketing starts to reveal snippets of new footage to try and entice even more viewers into seeing it. As a result, details are starting to slip through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To that end, though, an actual leak for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived that offers a fresh look at some elements of the film, but pretty closely ignores others. Though not scheduled to be released until August of this year, a fan has already gotten hold of a copy of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day – The Art Of The Movie hardcover book, posting images and videos from the text. It’s worth noting that the look at this art book does not appear to include any obvious plot spoilers, like the identity of Sadie Sink’s character, but does reveal alternate designs for The Punisher, The Hulk, and some of the villains.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Art Book Leak Reveals Alternate Looks

In a video posted online, the pages of Spider-Man: Brand New Day – The Art Of The Movie show off concept art from across the film, with pages dedicated to Damage Control (which we know has a place in the film) but also for villains like Boomerang and Ramrod. Notably absent in these pages is a look at any kind of concept art for other villains we know appear in the film, like The Hand, Tombstone, Tarantula, or Scorpion.

Two of the biggest elements of the book include fresh concept art for Jon Bernthal’s return as The Punisher, with a page revealing a slew of different designs that were considered for his iconic “skull” that he wears on his body armor. Longtime fans will be able to see how a slew of different Punisher designs that harken to his comic book history were apparently considered. Other pages show Spider-Man and MJ hiding in The Punisher’s compound (notably, with Peter’s mask off…).

Another key piece of these pages is Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Not only is there an image that reveals a fight between Hulk, Spider-Man, and The Punisher, something that we haven’t seen even a hint of in the marketing just yet, but also alternate designs for the “Savage Hulk.” As you can see, designs were created for the Hulk that also served as callbacks to his comic book history, with varying degrees of ripped clothes hanging from his muscles and even alternate colors drawn.

As noted, though, there are major elements from Spider-Man: Brand New Day not found in the video of the upcoming art book. Though fans may find that disappointing considering all the lingering mysteries, it’s clear that this choice was made for scenarios exactly like this. Even though the book is set to be released after the film and a month from now, a leak that included major plot details and character revelations could have spoiled everything about the movie right now. Best to keep some presents wrapped for Christmas, which will be in just 22 days from now.