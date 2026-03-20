Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Confirms 1 of Sony’s Most Divisive Decisions Was Correct

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is easily one of the year’s most anticipated films, which is why there was such an intense demand for the first trailer. Like any upcoming Marvel movie, Brand New Day has been subject to a plethora of rumors, meaning fans were eager to see any kind of marketing materials that could shed light on the story. After speculation that the first Brand New Day trailer would be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash or debut at this year’s Super Bowl proved false, Sony finally unveiled the preview earlier this week, roughly four months before Brand New Day hit theaters. Turns out, the studio’s strategy paid off.

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Waiting so long to release the Brand New Day trailer (plus, teasing its premiere with a series of short clips on social media over a 24 hour period) was divisive, but Sony knew what it was doing. In its first 24 hours online, the Brand New Day trailer accumulated a whopping 718.6 million views, shattering the all-time record. The previous mark was held by the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, which racked up 365 million views in its first day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Should Be a Massive Hit for Marvel

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs recently, particularly at the box office. Last year, only one of the three theatrical MCU releases crossed $500 million worldwide (The Fantastic Four: First Steps), and for the first time since 2011, no Marvel movie finished in the top 10 worldwide. With the Multiverse Saga gearing up for its conclusion, Marvel is counting heavily on its 2026 slate to turn things around and get the franchise back on track. Based on the early returns from the Brand New Day promotional campaign, the new Spider-Man movie should be a step in the right direction.

The Brand New Day trailer netting well over 700 million views in a single day illustrates that anticipation and hype for the film’s release is already in overdrive. Though Brand New Day is coming out at the tail end of a loaded summer movie season that also includes Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, Moana, and The Odyssey, it’s poised to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. There’s a good chance Brand New Day passes the $1 billion milestone, a feat the previous two solo Spider-Man movies pulled off. It remains to be seen if Brand New Day will be well-received critically, but at least commercially, Marvel and Sony don’t have anything to worry about.

In the aftermath of last summer’s underwhelming Thunderbolts* box office run, there was speculation that there could be major changes in store for the MCU — particularly regarding which characters would lead feature films moving forward. The idea is that there would be more of a focus on the premier IP all but guaranteed to perform well at the box office (like Spider-Man and The Avengers). The performance of the first Brand New Day trailer won’t do anything to quell that potential shift in strategy. If anything, it communicates to Marvel that this is what general audiences want right now. Spider-Man is a character who appears to be immune to any changing box office trends.

Sony’s handling of the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is reminiscent of the marketing plan for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Similarly, the first No Way Home trailer arrived roughly four months before the film’s release date, and that decision paid off to the tune of nearly $2 billion worldwide. It was a long and, at times, frustrating wait for the first Brand New Day trailer, but by this point, Sony has plenty of experience promoting Spider-Man movies and knew what to do to make the first trailer land with the biggest impact. In a way, the studio weaponized the demand for a trailer, holding off until anticipation reached a fever pitch.

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