Every Rumored & Confirmed Villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the start of the MCU’s second Spider-Man saga, and the film is set to include a ton of comic book villains. Although there are still a ton of questions about the film’s story, including who the true main villain is, a lot may already be known about the film. This is because, alongside the few confirmed villains, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a lot of rumored villains.

Basically, every Spider-Man villain under the sun has been rumored for Brand New Day, as tons of unreliable sources have thrown out random names in order to jump on board the film’s hype train. However, a handful of villains have consistently been mentioned by reputable scoopers. So, here are all of the confirmed villains for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as the more likely rumored ones.

7) The Hand – Rumored

The Hand is one of the most significant criminal organizations in Marvel Comics, and they may appear in Brand New Day. Rumors have stated that Spider-Man will fight The Hand early in the film, with the immortal ninjas wearing their iconic red getup this time around. The characters would be returning from Daredevil and The Defenders, and Brand New Day could set them up to appear again in future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again.

6) Tarantula – Rumored

Rumors have consistently stated that Brand New Day will open with a montage of Spider-Man fighting low-level villains. Tarantula is one of the characters that consistently been associated with this rumor. In the comics, Tarantula is an agent of the fictional South American country of Delvadia. He moves to America and begins a life of crime, killing informants and carrying out missions where Spider-Man intervenes.

5) Boomerang – Rumored

The other consistently rumored villain for the montage scene is Boomerang. The aptly-named supervillain uses boomerangs and martial arts to pull off crimes, with him operating in the world of organized crime.

4) William Metzger – Rumored

Tramell Tillman is confirmed to appear in Brand New Day, but his role hasn’t been confirmed yet. Most rumors suggest that he will be a member of the DODC, but it seems likely that he will be a minor character named William Metzger. In the comics, Metzger is a prominent political figure who uses television appearances to spread mutant hate. He starts the Anti-Mutant Militia, shifting the public tide against mutants.

3) Scorpion – Confirmed

After being set up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Scorpion will fianlly appear in Brand New Day. Michael Mando first played Mac Gargan in Homecoming, in which he was a criminal with a scorpion tattoo. Now, he will put on the iconic suit and presumably hunt down Spider-Man.

In the comics, Scorpion is a private eye who is hired by J. Jonah Jameson to go through the experimental procedure that gives him the suit, allowing him to hunt down Spider-Man. Brand New Day probably won’t use Jameson for this role, but Scorpion could be hired by Wilson Fisk, or another confirmed Brand New Day gangster.

2) Tombstone – Confirmed

The other confirmed villain in Brand New Day is Tombstone, who will be played by Marvin Jones III. In the comics, Lonnie Lincoln is a gangster who is exposed to a gas developed by Doc Ock, which gives him indestructible skin and super strength. Taking up the name Tombstone, he uses this to his advantage to run the crime world in New York City.

Since Brand New Day is poised to be a more street-level story than the MCU’s previous Spider-Man films, it makes sense for Tombstone to play a big role. His gangster story could tie into other MCU arcs like Fisk’s mayorship of NYC and the Punisher’s battle against organized crime.

1) Jean Grey – Rumored

Sadie Sink will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it isn’t yet known who she will be. Tons of characters have been rumored for Sadie Sink’s role, ranging from obscure Spider-Man villains to popular Marvel heroes. However, the rumored character that is the most significant may be the one she is actually playing: Jean Grey. The telekinetic mutant is one of the most important X-Men, and she could make her MCU debut here.

Sadie Sink is a massive name, so it would make sense to give her a big role as one of the X-Men’s founding members. On top of that, rumors suggest that the DODC is hunting Saide Sink’s character. Shows like Ms. Marvel and Wonder Man have shown that the DODC is interested in finding mutants, meaning that Sink’s character very well could be a mutant. However, rumors have also suggested that Sink’s character will play an antagonistic role, setting up an interesting arc for Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.