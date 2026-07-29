Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal On the “Hope” of Tom Hardy’s Venom Appearing in the MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into theaters, continuing the saga of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter make the drastic decision to magically erase all knowledge of his existence to protect his friends and loved ones after his identity as Spider-Man got exposed to the world. It isn’t easy for Peter to live a life only as “Spider-Man,” especially when his body starts going through some radical new changes.

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Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are hyped about the fact that Brand New Day will be the first Spider-Man movie that is truly able to play in a world where every Marvel character is in the sandbox alongside Spidey; at least, almost every character. There is one person who isn’t on the radar for a crossover with Holland’s Spider-Man: Eddie Brock, aka Venom. So will it ever happen?

Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Ever Crossover With Tom Hardy’s Venom?

Marvel Studios

Eddie Brock/Venom gained a whole new level of fame, thanks to the Tom Hardy film trilogy, which lasted from 2018-2024. Hardy’s Venom existed in a cinematic universe that was entirely separate from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and his role in the MCU. Fans kept wondering and speculating about when the two franchises could crossover, and they certainly came close: the sequel film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), ended with Hardy being transported to the MCU, where presumably he would finally get his big moment to shine alongside Holland. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home reversed course, and sent Hardy’s Venom back to his universe, without ever meeting Spider-Man.

It was a baffling case of teasing Marvel fans with a major event and then totally pulling the rug out from under them. Since Hardy ended his run with Venom: The Last Dance (2024), it seems like the door has slammed shut on the possibility of this crossover ever happening. Or has it?

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While sitting down with Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Pascal Pictures head Amy Pascal addressed the missed opportunity to have Venom and Spider-Man get together onscreen. When asked if they at least still have hope of making the crossover happen, Pascal admitted that, “It would be great, let’s put it that way.”

Feige added that one should “Always have hope,” before joking with Horowitz that saying otherwise would just look crazy on his part. However, when Pascal insisted that “We have hope!” Feige settled things with the rare sobering admittance that “We have no hope.”

Where Will We See Venom Next Onscreen?

Sony Pictures

Tom Hardy’s Venom movie trilogy is done, with no indicators that any kind of reboot is in the works over at Sony. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s teaser of a sample of Venom symbiote being left behind in the MCU hasn’t really gone anywhere; there are no indications that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will address it. The MCU has not cast anyone as a replacement Eddie Brock/Venom for Tom Hardy. As of right now, the entire Venom character seems to be stranded in creative limbo.

In the very same interview, Amy Pascal confirmed that there is indeed an animated Venom project currently in the works at Sony. There are no details on what the project is about, who is involved, or if it connects back to any previous film or TV series. For now, we just know that Sony is committed to investing more in Venom, if only to keep the possibility of an eventual Spider-Man crossover alive a bit longer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is opening in theaters. You can stream the Venom trilogy on Disney+. Talk Marvel with us on the ComicBook Forum.