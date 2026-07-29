New Venom Movie Confirmed But It Might Not Be What Marvel Fans Want Right Now

A new Venom movie has been confirmed to be in the works, but it might not be the one that Marvel fans want to see right now. Sony’s cinematic universe of Spider-Man characters has been in the midst of a flux for the past few years. Following the end of the Venom trilogy and the start of a potential whole new trilogy for Spider-Man with the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems that Sony has been trying to figure out what their next steps are for their corner of the Marvel universe.

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It was previously reported earlier this year that a new animated Venom movie has been in the works as one of Sony Pictures’ upcoming cinematic universe projects, and in a recent interview with Joshua Horowitz of Happy Sad Confused, Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal confirmed that it’s now in the works. Unfortunately that is really the only update that Pascal had to share on the matter, but a confirmation of such a project really goes a long way.

New Venom Animated Movie Now in the Works

Courtesy of Disney

Pascal’s confirmation of the new Venom animated movie unfortunately didn’t come with much more than just a “yes” that it’s now in the works, so there are still many details are yet to be revealed about what to expect from the new project. When it was first reported to be in production, it was revealed that Final Destination: Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein were attached to the project with Pascal, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach serving as producers. It was also reported that Venom star Tom Hardy would be attached as producer as well.

But the most curious thing about that initial report was the fact that it was not yet made clear as to whether or not Hardy’s version of the character would be seen in the new animated feature. He’s not attached to voice Eddie Brock (if that even is the version of Venom we see in the movie), so it’s not clear as to whether or not it ties back into the live-action trilogy. This animated film has been rumored for quite a while, so it might be even longer before we see it take a bigger step forward.

Marvel Fans Want Venom vs. Spider-Man

Courtesy of Disney

But even with a potential animated Venom movie, it’s not going to be the version of the character that fans want to see. Sony got an entire trilogy of Venom features out and never once had Tom Hardy share the screen with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. With the Spider-Verse films also offering all sorts of potential animated crossover opportunities, this hasn’t happened there either. It seems like fans might never get a full crossover between Spider-Man and Venom at this rate, even animated.

If the two characters continue to get siloed into their own separate projects, then it’s only going to be much longer before the two characters actually cross over on screen. Marvel fans want to see a full fight between the two, or even an acknowledgment of some kind after all this time. If Sony is truly retooling their Spider-Man universe going forward, the easiest way to bring back that goodwill is to finally bring in some symbiote action. Especially with Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon.

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HT – Joshua Horowitz