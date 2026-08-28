Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals Peter Parker’s Villain Board And It’s Full of Easter Eggs

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s villain board has been revealed, and it adds even more bad guys into the MCU. Brand New Day is setting box office records, proving superhero fatigue is overestimated. There are good reasons for the film’s success, though; the latest MCU blockbuster has been made with incredible care, boasting a stunning script where every cameo subtly mirrors Peter Parker’s own arc. Every viewing seems to reveal more details, some hiding in the most subtle set designs.

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One set designer has been sharing some of the best examples on social media, and he’s just unveiled Peter Parker’s villain board. Designed to be real and functional, it took quite a bit of work; original designs were too similar to cliched detective boards, and it evolved through quite a few iterations. The villain board is absolute packed with so many bad guys, setting up a stunning number of bad guys in the MCU and giving us new information about some of the ones we saw in Brand New Day.

Peter Parker’s Villain Tracker Board



The was one of the first things I created for Brand New Day.



In the script it mentioned Peter using a board to document the various supervillains’ abilities and track down their hideouts. I had so much fun bringing this concept to life! pic.twitter.com/6AriXsb2CG — Will (@WilliamD1123) August 28, 2026

Which Villains Are Mentioned In Brand New Day’s Villain Board?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The villain board is absolutely stunning. It includes a lot of additional information about villains we briefly saw in the film, confirming Ramod’s powers and tying Tarantula to the fictional South American country of Delvadia (a wonderful comic-accurate detail). There are quite a few notes on the ninja cult known as the Hand, abandoning the previous version seen in Daredevil in favor of a much more comic-inspired iteration. According to Spider-Man’s notes, the Hand is a cult founded in 1588, who worship a monstrous being called the Beast.

Looking through, I spotted immediate references to the following Marvel villains:

The Foolkiller

The Black Fox

Mr. Negative

Hydro-Man

The Enforcers

Hammerhead

Screwball

The Kangaroo (aka Frank Oliver)

The Human Fly

A group known as the Femmes Fatales

Dr. Harrow

Many of these are well-established Spider-Man villains, but others are deep cuts; viewers can be forgiven for not being familiar with the Human Fly. Dr. Harrow is a chilling villain, a skilled surgeon and scientist who’s typically associated with Moon Knight. The Foolkiller is a serial killer who already appeared in Jessica Jones, where the character was killed; but there have been several Foolkillers in the comics, so there could well be another. Most excitingly, one newspaper clipping reports art gallery thefts – seemingly setting up Black Cat for the MCU as well.

Quite a few pieces of text are indistinct, meaning there will undoubtedly be more Easter eggs. MCU fans will surely be poring over this villain board, looking to see which other characters and even plots have been quietly added to the MCU through the intricacies of set design. Brand New Day really did give Spider-Man so many allies and enemies, giving the MCU a greater sense of being “lived-in” than any other Marvel film or TV show to date. It’s remarkable to see how much love has been put into this film, and a delight to realize how audiences are responding to it.