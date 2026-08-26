Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Box Office Might Set a Shocking Record, But Another May Be Out of Reach

The box office run that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has managed to rack up has been incredibly impressive, not only given the slump that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been stuck in for a few years, but also because it came on the heels of other notable movies reaching major box office heights. Given how the theatrical experience has been described as being in its death throes for years now, it’s been the kind of thing to get studios and audiences excited about movies again. Since the film debuted, it has been breaking record after record, sometimes multiple ones in the same day.

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To that end, it’s not that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is nearing the end of the road, not in terms of audiences no longer watching the movie or even being remotely close to being done playing in theaters, but that there are only a handful of records left in front of it. Since its debut, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set new records for the single biggest opening day ever, the biggest domestic opening weekend ever, the fastest to make $1 billion worldwide, and more; the film has also passed Avengers: Endgame to become the biggest MCU movie domestically. Now, though, there are only a handful of records left; one could be broken, and one may be out of reach for Spidey entirely.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Could Become the #1 Domestic Release of All-Time

Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed $863,346,542 at the domestic box office, officially passing Avengers: Endgame and becoming the #2 movie of all time on the charts. The only film ahead of it now on the chart is Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which has held the record for eleven years after it beat James Cameron’s Avatar and has a total of $936,662,225.

The difference currently sitting between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Star Wars: The Force Awakens may seem like a lot, but at totals this high, what’s another $73 million? What remains to be seen is both how likely it is that Spider-Man can make up that difference and then take this major record from The Force Awakens, and how much more the movie might earn when all is said and done.

The granular data tells a big story about major blockbusters like this. For example, we’re only on Day 26 of Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s theatrical run. As a comparison, by Day 26, Star Wars: The Force Awakens had made over $819 million, more than 87% of its final total, with that final 13% of its box office being made over the course of another 140 days of release.

We can’t say for certain if Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have a theatrical run quite that long in theaters, which would be impressive as well, but if we’re doing similar percentages and estimating that the film might have similar legs, something else becomes clear, which is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day not only appears to be on track to beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but could very well become the first movie to make a billion dollars at the domestic box office. Time will tell, of course, but based on the film’s current trajectory, it seems possible.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Might Never Beat Avatar Globally

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Though one major box office record is well within Spider-Man‘s grasp, there’s another that’s also within spitting distance that it might never actually reach: the highest-grossing movie of all time. As of this writing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the #6 movie globally in the all-time charts, sitting behind James Cameron’s Titanic (a film it will almost certainly surpass by the end of the week). Other major hits sit in front of Spider-Man as well, but the top two are far enough away from Spider-Man‘s total that it’s starting to look tough to reach.

The #2 movie of all-time right now is still Avengers: Endgame with over $2.799 billion, a figure that will no doubt be altered later this year when the “encore” re-release of the film arrives ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just under $500 million away from surpassing the current total for Endgame; international markets like the UK, South Korea, Mexico, China, and others (combined with the ever-increasing domestic total), might be able to make up that difference and take the spot, but that leaves the final boss.

James Cameron’s Avatar has been the #1 movie of all-time for over a decade now, with an impressive $2.923 billion total, a number that has only been bolstered by a handful of re-releases over the years. The result is a number that Spider-Man: Brand New Day might not be able to hit….or can it?

One reason that Spider-Man: Brand New Day might clear the two records we’ve talked about today, though, is that with school getting back into session, September is something of a new release wasteland. The coming weeks obviously see movies like Resident Evil debut, but the next four weeks are filled with re-releases and films with minimal hype ahead of their debut (sorry, Practical Magic 2). To that end, no real competition, plus an upcoming four-day holiday weekend, means that Spider-Man has two major records within sight.