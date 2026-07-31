Spider-Man: Brand New Day Vinyl of Michael Giacchino’s Score Revealed by Mutant [EXCLUSIVE]

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day now playing in theaters, Marvel fans have plenty of new MCU lore to delve into for the next few months, but also a brand new Marvel score from composer Michael Giacchino. His fourth Spider-Man score and his ninth in the MCU at large, Giacchino’s work on the film will not only thrill audiences in theaters but also be enjoyed at home. ComicBook can confirm that Mutant, in partnership with Sony Classical and Marvel Studios, will release a premiere vinyl of Michael Giacchino’s score for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Pre-orders launch today at 1 PM ET on madebymutant.com for $45.

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“Spider-Man is the greatest superhero of all time,” says Mutant co-founder Eric Garza. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the character arguably at his very best. Michael Giacchino’s sonic brilliance is on full display here, elegantly guiding ol’ webhead into a new era of maturity and heroism. Michael’s score masterfully blends swells of colossal orchestration with lush, melancholic synths, weaving a continuity that complements Peter Parker’s journey over the last nine years, while boldly pushing him into a brand new phase of his life as Spider-Man.”

ComicBook can also reveal the official artwork for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day vinyl, featuring original artwork by Francesco Francavilla with both the webslinging hero and the nefarious Hand on full display. The vinyl will come housed in a gatefold sleeve and pressed on 2x 140gm Mutant webstore exclusive color vinyl. You can find the full tracklist below, full of Giacchino’s punny titles, per tradition.

Tracklist

Side A

Web Letter Days A Good Day to Dive Possession is Nine-Tenths of the Brawl What’s Your Damage Control The Metzger Set Ned Man Walking Quick as a Flashback Peter’s Walk of Shame

Side B

Settling Old Scorpions Strong First Expressions The Speed of Thought Come Fly With Me Kiss of the Spiderman Always Hulking About

Side C

Damage Control to Major Bomb The Morning Aftermath Mask Me No More Questions Big Sister Energy A Brave Neural World To the V-Max

Side D