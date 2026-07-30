Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Confirmed His Next Appearance (Don’t Worry, Everyone’s Confused)

After years of waiting, the fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland as the Marvel hero has finally arrived. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters around the world, marking the first Marvel Studios movie since The Fantastic Four: First Steps last summer and the last one before Avengers: Doomsday. Per the tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen for the past 18 years, fans waiting in the theater right now as the credits roll, or those waiting in line right now, may be wondering what the post-credit scene situation looks like for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Suffice to say, spoilers follow.

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Fans hoping for all-new footage during the credits of Spider-Man: Brand New Day may come away disappointed. For those wondering, NO, there is no mid-credit scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but YES, there IS a post-credit scene. Though the way that the credits unroll at the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have fans convinced that there’s not a moment after the credits, as the title card for Pascal Productions makes it seem like things are over, there’s one last surprise waiting for the patient Marvel fans at the very end of the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Is Super Confusing

A little detail introduced early on in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is , revealed to be the invention of Ned Leeds. It’s used as a great payoff for when the two of them come face-to-face later in the film, but also serves as the building blocks of the film’s post-credit scene.

As the credits roll and the sequence begins, actual footage doesn’t play. Instead, the 32-bit art interface of the Spider-Man tracker app appears on screen. At first, the app cannot actually find Spidey, looking for his location around New York. The app then expands its radius, zooming out from the Big Apple to reveal the search for Spider-Man is going beyond the city, beyond the continental United States, and eventually the planet Earth. From there, a hit pops up in an unknown region of outer space, noting “Location found.” The scene cuts to black, and “Spider-Man will return” appears on screen.

There are three different ways this scene can be interpreted. The first is that Marvel is preparing fans for Spider-Man’s role in Avengers: Doomsday. Based on the trailer, we already know that space ships and interdimensional travel will be a thing, so Marvel may be hinting that Spider-Man fits into the movie in that way. But the fact that Tom Holland has not been noted as being in that movie makes that seem somewhat unlikely.

The second way this scene can be interpreted is that it’s teasing Spider-Man’s involvement in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Given the place that the hero has in that story in the original source material (it’s where he gets the black suit after all), it’s not too far of a leap to guess Holland’s character will appear. What makes it tough to figure out, as far as teases go, if “Battle World” has already been constructed, why would the Spider tracker be working at all?

This leads us to the third possibility that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene is teasing: Marvel has no idea what Spider-Man is doing next. By throwing in a vague reference to Spider-Man not being on Earth and confirming that he will return, that’s just enough for the audience to be prepped for Holland’s next movie as the hero, even if it’s confusing to literally everyone:

Yall can go home after the spider man brand new day ends. It’s only one post credit scene and uhh..yea..just go home dont say I ain’t alert you 😭 — Tae (@Taetrippn) July 30, 2026

MCU Spider-Man Post-Credit Scenes Are Pretty Bad Anyway

It’s worth noting that the MCU Spider-Man movies have, on the whole, had some of the weirdest post-credit scenes in the history of the franchise, though there have been a few bangers. Spider-Man: Homecoming, for instance, appeared to somewhat hint at the potential of the Sinister Six, with a post-credit joke of Chris Evans as Captain America.

Spider-Man: Far From Home had the most consequential one, with the return of JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, and the unmasking of Peter Parker as Spider-Man. It followed that up with the reveal that the Nick Fury and Maria Hill we’d seen in the whole movie were actually Skrulls in disguise, and the real Fury was out in space, all teasing The Marvels.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, had perhaps the worst one of all, which proved that many of these scenes are thrown onto the films without a second thought of how it will be utilized later. In that scene, Eddie Brock/Venom returns to their own Earth, leaving a piece of the symbiote behind. Though at first it seemed to be hinting at the black suit saga for the MCU Spider-Man, it was later retconned to take place in the continuity of the Venom movies themselves.

To that end, yes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a post-credit scene that offers a hint of the character’s big-screen future, but as is tradition with these movies, who knows if it will actually mean anything in two years’ time.