This Spider-Man Character Is Overdue to Make Their MCU Debut

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumor mill has been churning out theory after theory lately, especially with Marvel’s recent announcement that they’re pushing back releases and skipping Comic Con this year. However, one of the most intriguing rumors to emerge about the fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, to be played again by Tom Holland, is what new characters may be joining him in Brand New Day. There’s talk of Scorpion, Tombstone, and Boomerang being Peter’s adversaries this time around, but another character possibly being included in the film is arguably more exciting, especially since she’s long overdue for a feature film debut: Black Cat/Felicia Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Introduced in 1979 and originally intended to be a foil for Spider-Woman, not Spider-Man, Felicia Hardy is the daughter of renowned cat burglar Walter Hardy. A skilled acrobat and martial artist, Felicia follows her father into the family business to break Walter out of prison. It’s not long before she finds herself up against Spidey. While they start as adversaries, Black Cat and Spider-Man transition from foes to a romantic relationship. Even though Felicia has no interest in Peter Parker, only his alter ego, her bond with Spider-Man eventually coaxes her to join the good guys. In The Amazing Spider-Man #226–227, Felicia helps Spider-Man take down the crime syndicate, the Maggia. Since then, Black Cat has had an on-again, off-again relationship both with Spidey and fighting crime rather than committing it.

Black Cat Almost Made Her Debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Felicia has established herself as a fan-favorite character across all media since her debut in the late ’70s. Not only has she inspired many a comic arc, as well as a few series of her own, but she’s also been a major figure in the Spider-Man video games and several of the animated series about the hero. Unfortunately, Black Cat has yet to have her moment to shine on the silver screen. She was cut from early drafts of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and a Black Cat-Silver Sable vehicle Silver & Black that died a slow, painful death in development hell at Sony.

The closest we’ve ever gotten to Black Cat on screen was in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Felicity Jones (pre-Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) played Oscorp secretary “Felicia,” and when Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) promotes her over members of his father’s inner circle, it’s clear that there’s more to her than meets the eye. It was intended for Jones to play Black Cat should there have been more films green-lit in the series, however, the green light never came.

Black Cat Would Bring a Fresh Edge to the MCU’s Spider-Man

Currently, there are rumors swirling that Felicia Hardy may be included in Brand New Day, with actors Sydney Sweeney and Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly being considered to play her. We really hope that is the case, since Felicia would make an intriguing and undeniably entertaining addition to the MCU. Black Cat exists in a perennial moral grey area, which could definitely support Peter’s evolution and maturation into an adult after high school and the life-changing events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. One of the best things about Jon Watts’s trilogy of Spider-Man films is how incredibly guileless and earnest they are. However, if Brand New Day director Destin Daniel is looking to subvert that and toughen Peter up more, Felicia’s criminal profession and undeniable sexuality would throw Holland’s Peter and his puppy-dog sincerity for quite a loop.

Peter and MJ may be endgame, and as much as the final coffee shop scene broke our hearts in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man embarking on a relationship with Felicia, romantic or otherwise, is a dynamic we have yet to see from MCU’s Spider-Man. It would allow for Holland to explore a new, more grown-up facet of the character he’s played in six feature films. Felicia’s confidence and cunning could also be a comedic goldmine, contrasted against Peter’s trademark genuineness, and challenge him in new ways. Her arc from cat burglar to antiheroine is also extremely compelling and complex, one that many an actress would be eager to sink their teeth — or should we say, claws — into.

Let’s just hope Marvel and Sony come to their senses to make it happen.