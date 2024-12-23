Spider-Man Producer Offers Black Cat Update After Anya Taylor-Joy Casting Rumor

Sony’s Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has responded to the latest Spider-Man rumor that Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy would be playing Black Cat. The box office bombing of Kraven the Hunter has brought the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to the forefront. Though the big takeaway are reports that Sony is pressing pause on anymore Spider-Man villain-focused spinoffs. At one point in time there were reports Sony was developing a Black Cat and Silver Sable team-up movie, as well as solo projects for each character. The future looks murky for those projects actually happening, but that hasn’t stopped Pascal from weighing in.

When asked about Anya Taylor-Joy being in the running for the role of Black Cat in a Spider-Man movie, Amy Pascal responded, “She would be fantastic. She’s amazing. We’re not quite at that stage yet. There’s a lot of fantastic female characters, but I can’t talk about all this!”

The status of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man projects

2023 saw the rumor that Sony was developing a live-action movie based on Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Gwen. Hailee Steinfeld voices Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman in the animated Spider-Verse movies, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse the next installment. Fans have been waiting to see live-action versions of both Gwen and Miles Morales, and there’s no telling how long the wait will be for that to happen.

Steinfeld comment on the rumor back in 2023, stating that a live-action Spider-Gwen would be the easiest “yes” of her career.

“I generally thought that you would make things bigger in animation, but in this film and with these characters, there’s a lot of importance on being grounded and being real and feeling authentic,” Steinfeld said about the different between animated and live-action performances. “There may have been a time where I felt the need to overcompensate because it wasn’t live-action. It wasn’t me doing the thing. So I felt like in order for you to feel it on the other end, I had to go bigger, but I very quickly realized that there’s no need for that. With everything that’s going on and all the different animation styles and the music being such a huge part and the score being so moving, all I had to do was feel as real in the material as possible. So, would I deliver the lines differently in live-action? That’s such an interesting thing. I imagine if they’re coming from the same place, it would feel similar, but with some physicality added in there, it would inherently be different.”

Black Cat originally started as a foil for Spider-Man before becoming one of his most trusted allies. She’s headlined several volumes of a solo series in the comics, and has most recently teamed up with Mary Jane, who is now a crimefighter called Jackpot.

Amazon scrapped its Silk: Spider Society live-action series, but is moving forward with Spider-Noir starring Nicholas Cage, who will reprise his voice role from the Spider-Verse movies. And last but not least, Sony is also hard at work at Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland.