Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Composer to Return for Sequel

It's been two years since the debut of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an Oscar-winning animated venture that completely changed many people's perception of Marvel's web-slinger. There's already been a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding the film's sequel, which is currently targeting a release date of 2022. While a lot of details surrounding the project are still unknown, we do know some significant creatives who will be returning -- including Daniel Pemberton, the film's composer. In a recent series of tweets, Pemberton celebrated the film's two-year anniversary, which culminated in him saying that he'll see fans "in 2022 for the next adventure".

Two years ago we launched SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE into the world with the amazing SPIDER-CREW of ⁦@Peteor7⁩ ⁦@rodneyrothman⁩ ⁦@philiplord⁩ ⁦@chrizmillr⁩ and Bob Persichetti.... What a crazy ride it was and continues to be... pic.twitter.com/pXS5DoyNdl — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) December 14, 2020

..here’s the three #SpiderVerse directing geniuses Peter, Rodney and Bob in Paris and a rare self post of me in front of a massive bus looking a bit awkward.. ..see you in 2022 for the next adventure 👍🕷 pic.twitter.com/wmB4BLB4Ma — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) December 14, 2020

To an extent, it feels impossible to picture a Spider-Verse sequel without Pemberton on board, as the composer helped develop a truly unique style and sound for the film's music. As Pemberton revealed in a social media video shortly after the film's release, he helped achieve that sound by recording the film's orchestra onto vinyl, and then proceeding to "scratch" the records to create a distorted effect.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." producer Chris Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will follow the ongoing adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who fully established himself as his universe's Spider-Man over the course of the first film. While it's unclear exactly which cast members are set to return, the cast of the first film included Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099.

