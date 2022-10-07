Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Fleets May Hint at Alternate Spider-Man Characters

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is arguably one of the most beloved comic book movies in recent memory, capturing the hearts of many and winning an Academy Award along the way. A sequel to the animated film has been in the works for a while now, and a lot of fans have been eager for its 2022 release date to get closer and closer. The film's official social media account recently acknowledged this in a pretty epic way -- and it might have teased some of what's to come in the process. In a series of posts on Twitter's new "Fleet" option, the official Spider-Verse Twitter account shared a series of new Spider-Man logos, each with their own color palette and approach to aesthetics.

While these Spider symbols appear to be the same as the ones in the 2022 release date announcement earlier this year, these new Fleets provide the best look at them yet. And as some have begun to speculate, there's a chance that these new logos could tease the ever-growing roster of characters that will factor into the film in some way.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." producer Chris Miller previously said of the first film to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

