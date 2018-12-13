✖

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is leaving Netflix - and date of when it's happening truly stings. Into the Spider-Verse will be leaving Netflix on Christmas Day, December 25th, which seems like a pretty sad occasion to rob fans of one of the most popular Marvel films streaming right now. But, those are the breaks when it comes to Netflix's current content model. The streaming service has been licensing premium content for years, but with studios launching their own streaming services now, Netflix is quickly losing some of its biggest and best titles. In fact, just days after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse leaves Netflix, The Office will be going too.

Synopsis: "Peter Parker is the only Spider-Man, except there are other Spider-Men out there: in the multiverse known as 'The Spider-Verse'. After down-on-his-luck teenager Miles Morales gets bitten by a radioactive spider, he sees Spider-Man stop the Kingpin's dimension-crossing super-collider; only to be killed by the Kingpin afterwards. Seeing his hero die before him, Miles vows to avenge the wall-crawler and destroy the collider once and for all. Unknown to Morales, there's another Peter Parker from another dimension, who will help mentor him on what it means to be a hero."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a modest rollout in theaters, but went on to become a major cult-hit and franchise-starter for Sony Animation. Home video and Netflix streaming actually gave Spider-Verse the bigger bump it needed to reach a wider audience, and thereafter the film shot to the top of Netflix's most popular films, for weeks on end. When Into The Spider-Verse won an Oscar earlier this year, it cemented the film's status as a bonafide hit with both critics and fans alike.

With the success of Into the Spider-Verse comes an entirely new franchise wave inspired by the film. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set to hit theaters in fall 2022, with production already underway on the sequel. The first film's star, Jake Johnson has already expressed his enthusiasm for the next chapter:

"I would love to see Peter, what happens to him," Johnson told Fandom. "I would love to see, did he and MJ get back together? Did he become a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? But these are all as a fan now, because in terms of the inside I'm not at that table making decisions, but I would love Peter to come back."

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is set to hit theaters on October 7th, spinoffs for the Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham characters are also in the works.