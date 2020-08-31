Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Crew Teases Production Start

✖

Still over two years from its release, work on the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is starting to ramp up. A new tease posted by Octavio Rodriguez over the weekend seemingly suggested he and the team were back at work on the franchise. Rodriguez — a mainstay in animation circles — is serving as head of story for the Shameik Moore-starring follow-up.

Previously, Rodriguez worked on The Incredibles 2, Coco, and Monsters University, all for Disney-Pixar. Most recently, he directed a batch of episodes for Netflix's The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.

Originally set for release is April 2022, Spider-Verse 2 was delayed to October due to other coronavirus-related delays. Outside an initial teaser, we've yet to find out anything in terms of a plot or the characters that will be involved. In fact, Jake Johnson admitted earlier this month that he wasn't even positive he'd be returning as Peter B. Parker.

"I would really hope so," Johnson told Fandom when asked if the character would return for the sequel. "I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I literally recorded that movie for, I think it was over two years. People don't realize, most of with animation you do two or three records and it's over. I lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long. I loved the material. I got to record with Shameik (Moore) a lot who played Miles, and we got to bounce off each other. Shameik and I became buddies and we're still texting and in touch."

He continued, "I would love to see Peter, what happens to him. I would love to see, did he and MJ get back together? Did he become a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? But these are all as a fan now, because in terms of the inside I'm not at that table making decisions, but I would love Peter to come back."

Other the Moore and Johnson, Spider-Verse also features Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Zoë Kravitz, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nic Cage, Kathryn Hahn, and Liev Schreiber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix while the sequel is due for release on October 7, 2022.

What iterations of Spidey do you hope to see in the sequel? Let us know either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.