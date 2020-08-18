Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Would "Love" to Return as Peter B. Parker in Sequel

✖

Production is already underway on the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Even with plans already underway for the film, there's no guarantee that everyone from the first movie might return. Speaking in a new interview, Jake Johnson wasn't so sure he would return in the 2022 follow-up as the fan-favorite Peter B. Parker. A schlubby counter-part to Chris Pine's kind-of perfect Peter Parker, he entered the portal back to his home dimension at the end of the film and was seemingly on his way to repair his relationship with Mary Jane as the credits rolled.

"I would really hope so," Johnson told Fandom when asked if the character would return for the sequel. "I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I literally recorded that movie for, I think it was over two years. People don't realize, most of with animation you do two or three records and it's over. I lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long. I loved the material. I got to record with Shameik (Moore) a lot who played Miles, and we got to bounce off each other. Shameik and I became buddies and we're still texting and in touch."

He continued, "I would love to see Peter, what happens to him. I would love to see, did he and MJ get back together? Did he become a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? But these are all as a fan now, because in terms of the inside I'm not at that table making decisions, but I would love Peter to come back."

‘I would love [Peter B. Parker] to come back’ — Jake Johnson is still hoping for a return in 'Spider-Verse 2' pic.twitter.com/EQMRNc9VZM — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 17, 2020

The good news for Jake is that things are full steam ahead on the sequel, and a return could certainly happen. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning for the sequel which is expected to be released in theaters in 2022. The film had been set for an April release that year but was pushed back to October 7, 2022.

"The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away," Miller tweeted this year. "It’s going to make the first movie look quaint."

In addition to a proper sequel to Spider-Verse, Sony is also developing a female-led spin-off as well. Lord and Miller have previously teased a whole lot of characters they'd want to introduce in subsequent features.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.