Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Addresses Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Cameo

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers hit Disney+ this weekend and it's been a huge hit with critics and audiences alike. The movie currently has a 79% critics score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "unique movie that has its cheese and eats it, too." Rescue Rangers combines live-action and animation and follows Disney's most beloved chipmunks, who are voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. The new film is riddled with references and cameos, and there are plenty of easter eggs you probably missed on the first watch. One eagle-eyed fan noticed a subtle nod to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which led to a response from producer Phil Lord.

"Wait, is that what I think it is???" @AlliterAndy tweeted. They posted a side-by-side that includes Chip and Dale standing in front of what looks like Miles Morales' street art. "Chip and Dale are canon," Lord replied. You can check out the post below:

Chip and Dale are canon https://t.co/NRHOMGR1oL — Phil Lord y Betancourt (@philiplord) May 22, 2022

You can read the official description for Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers below:

"Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life."

As for Into the Spider-Verse, a new sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is heading to theatres next year. You can check out that description here: "In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman."

Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers is now steaming on Disney+ and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.