Naruto Fans Spot The Ninja In Disney's Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers

Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers landed on Disney+ earlier this week, giving fans a live-action movie that twisted the adventures of the pint-sized detectives that were made famous by Disney Afternoon. With the movie having countless Easter Eggs and cameos throughout its run time, anime fans have spotted a hilarious inclusion that sees the Seventh Hokage making an appearance that might throw fans for a loop. While Naruto Uzumaki doesn't assist Chip and Dale in their latest surreal adventure, he certainly grabbed a number of viewers' attention by making his presence known with a very different fit.

Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers presents the two Disney chipmunks as actors who played their parts in the Disney Afternoon series, now being in very different places in their lives years later. With Chip now an insurance agent and Dale coasting on his celebrity from his early days, they reunite to solve a mystery that sees the disappearances of many notable cartoon characters. While Naruto is quite the surprising addition to this film, there are so many jaw-dropping cameos that it's difficult to keep track of them all.

Reddit User Streak 732 captured the very different looking version of Naruto, sporting a mustache for the first time that is unable to totally hide his identity from fans of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha:

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch this surreal new Disney film, the company released an official description for Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, which stars John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Kiki Layne, Will Arnett, Tress MacNeille, and Tim Robinson to name a few:

"Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life."

