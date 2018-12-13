Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Director Celebrates Fan's Epic Shot-for-Shot Remake of Graffiti Scene

✖

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s director had to celebrate one fan’s wild shot-for-shot remake of the graffiti scene. Jenoah Bush deserves an award for their work on this slickly edited scene. TikTok has been a hub of wild creativity since the moment the app emerged. This sort of work always finds ways to push the envelope even further. Even in quarantine, people will innovate with whatever tools are available to them. Even Peter Ramsey had to take notice of how hard the creator was going with this short clip. So much time goes into getting the animation aspects of these scenes just right. Blocking this all out in live-action is a painstaking process of a different kind. You kind of have to just shake their hand, give a like, or comment under it with disbelief. Bush has been rolling through the whole film this year, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Bush wrote on Twitter, “New scene recreation done from #spidermanintothespiderverse with my uncle! I’ve been a fan a Spider-Man since I was a kid so this was fun to film #spiderman #MilesMoralesPS5 #milesmorales”

New scene recreation done from #spidermanintothespiderverse with my uncle! I’ve been a fan a Spider-Man since I was a kid so this was fun to film 🙂 #spiderman #MilesMoralesPS5 #milesmorales pic.twitter.com/OF7NNcnJ6y — Jenoah Bush (@JenoahBush) December 29, 2020

One of the most popular things to do on social media this fall was to take moments from the film and recreate them with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Music is so key to both the scene up above and the movie in general. During a Q+A this summer, the director told a fan about the role that music occupied in the movie. Miles’ journey is completely focused on his actualization. Nailing his personality and those signifiers were essential to the creative team working on the film.

“Thanks! It was a group effort, all us directors, producers, and music folk,” Ramsey said. “We weighed in on which artists/songs we liked, all driven by the idea that we were reflecting Miles' life and character through the music; we wanted it to feel as if MILES was scoring the movie.”

What did you think of this Spider-Verse recreation? Seen one that's better?