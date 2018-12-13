Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fans Celebrate Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fans are over the moon about the film’s suit being included in the upcoming PlayStation game. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales features the younger version of the hero out on his own adventure and now he’ll look the part of the teenage hero everyone remembers from the 2018 film. Miles’ adventures with Peter B. Parker and Spider-Gwen netted Sony Animation an Academy Award. So, it’s a no-brainer to see the popular costume end up in the game. If that weren’t cool enough though, the young Spider-Man’s new duds will actually be animated similarly to the kinetic comic-influenced style of the film as well. So, there’s plenty to celebrate before you even get to the fact that the suit is available to everyone through normal progression.

As for the other looks planned for everyone’s new favorite Wall-Crawler, Marvel actually released a sneak peek at his T.R.A.C.K. suit earlier this year. Javier Garron talked to Marvel.com about creating a distinct look for the young hero.

🕷️ Your first look at the unmistakably stylish "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Suit, a launch day bonus for "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/DFVXFslvmK #BeGreater #BeYourself @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/mUlS4WQrwO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 30, 2020

“You have all the classic elements from the Spider-Man lore: the webs, the pointy-shaped big eyes, the spider logo. I wanted to have a new take on the mythos, design-wise, but always trying to keep it coherent and part of the larger picture,” Garron explained. ”There are those elements that make Miles unique as a Spider-person. Black and red colors. The sport accessories and vibe in some iterations of the suit. I tried to be as aware as possible of how design in games is now in. Try to make it current and vibrant. Unique but definitely Spidey.”

“As I played with the spider logo on Miles' chest, I realized it could be interesting to make it one element with the one of the back, connecting their lines through the trapezius muscle. I was always keeping the webbing in Miles head and shoulder but as I started joining the symbols it kind of started creating zones in the costume, little frontiers,” he continued. “And that zonification is the perfect composition set of lines to make shifts in color and texture. I definitely wanted to keep the black color and as I finally did bleed it to the hands. But trying to make the whole thing more straightforward too, since I tend to complicate things too much and I need to edit myself down constantly, I found it interesting to reduce the webbed area.”

What suit will you be using first in Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Let us know down in the comments!