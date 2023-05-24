Spider-Man Movies Returning to Netflix

It has been 16 years since Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire last teamed up for a Spider-Man movie. Yes, they've both done some work for Marvel since then, with Maguire even reprising his Peter Parker role for a stint in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy has been away from the spotlight for quite some time. That doesn't mean people have forgotten about the trilogy, though. In fact, you could argue that the original Spider-Man movies are more popular now than they've been in quite some time.

The Spider-Man films recently made their way to Disney+, bolstering the service's already deep library of Marvel movies and TV. Next month, they'll also be available on Netflix for the first time in a while.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows set to join the lineup in the month of June. All three of Raimi and Maguire's Spider-Man titles were on the list. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 are all set to join Netflix on June 1st. There's been no indication that they'll be leaving Disney+ and made available on Netflix exclusively, so it seems as though they'll be on both services for a little bit.

New Movies on Netflix

The Spider-Man trilogy represents just a fraction of the new additions for Netflix next month.

